Coinbase wants to integrate Polygon (and gives Bitcoin)

Coinbase is working to integrate the Polygon’s scaling solution.

Polygon indeed it is a second layer based on Ethereum which allows fast transactionsie especially a lot economic, waiting for Ethereum to switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The same protocol as Polygon is based on PoS and is already active and used by many users.

Coinbase will integrate Polygon

Coinbase has set up a team of expert engineers focused precisely on the scaling solutions of the various blockchains and on the creation of the community. The goal is contribute to open source projects, integrate cutting-edge technologies with the Coinbase platform and also support developers with the company’s grant programs.

Coinbase engineering EVP Manish Gupta said that the first choice for Ethereum scaling is just the network Polygon.

Polygon PoS is already supported by other crypto exchanges and wallets and scaling with Polygon will help Coinbase to reduce the costs of transactions on Ethereum and to reduce time, for example by allowing users to withdraw quickly and economically.

This is not all will reduce the gap among those who can afford to pay high fees, and for example the majority of retail customers who instead move too small amounts to be able to absorb the current fee levels without problems, but for example could also allow them to do fast arbitrage between different exchanges due to the very fast transaction times.

Polygon co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, he has declared:

“We are happy to be of great help to the Coinbase protocol team by offering scaling solutions for Ethereum. Polygon PoS is the fastest growing scaling solution for Ethereum with high speed infrastructure and low gas. This will certainly help improve the Coinbase user experience ”.

The relationship between Polygon, Aragon and NFT

Among those who already use Polygon there are, for example, Origin and Aragon.

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a platform to put on the market NFT and integrates Polygon to try to bring NFTs to the masses.

In the past it has already distributed NFTs such as those of celebrities and brands such as Paris Hilton, 3LAU and Rolling Stones. Paris Hilton herself joined Origin as an investor and advisor.

Aragon instead uses Polygon for optimize DAO creation and management, because it reduces the cost of creating a DAO by more than 5,000 times, from over $ 500 on Ethereum to about $ 0.1 on Polygon.

The same Polygon is creating a DAO for the sector DeFi, with the aim of accelerating the growth of decentralized finance, in an effort to integrate another million users.

Aragon Client is already live on Polygon and allows users to create and manage DAOs in a way simple, fast and cheap.

In fact, Aragon Client is also based on Ethereum and aims to simplify the creation and management of DAOs.

Now on Ethereum the creation, management, and even the vote on DAOs have sometimes prohibitive costs, but thanks to Polygon these costs are literally reduced.

The co-founder and executive director of the Association Aragon, Luis Cuende, he has declared:

“Joining the Polygon PoS ecosystem marks an incredible step towards the evolution of DAOs. Enabling users to deliver fast and efficient DAOs directly to Polygon, with their existing Web3 wallet and connecting to Polygon PoS, rather than requiring a vinculum, is a revolutionary step forward.

Aragon uses Polygon as a complete scaling solution. Integration with Polygon reduces the cost of creating DAO by more than 5,000 times, from over $ 500 on Ethereum to around $ 0.1 on Polygon. This is a turning point for DAOs ”.

Therefore it is not surprising that much now the Polygon ecosystem has more than 500 dApps, including Sushiswap, Curve, Aave, Balancer and Kyber.

Coinbase to win Bitcoin

Coinbase has just launched a contest that will allow one lucky winner to receive $ 100,000 in Bitcoin.

There is time until 7 September to participate, and just become a follower of the @coinbase and @MrBeast Twitter accounts and reply to the launch tweet with the hashtag #CoinBeastSweepstakes.

Coinbase and Ethereum staking

In addition, the exchange also announced ETH2 staking for UK customers. In fact, UK residents will soon be able to earn rewards by staking their ETHs on the Ethereum 2.0 testnet, or Beacon Chain, thanks to Coinbase.

Staking will allow you to earn up to 5% APR per year.