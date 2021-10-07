Coinbase with Ethereum’s “London” saves 27 ETH per day

Source: AdobeStock / burdun

It has long been known that the update “London” from Ethereum (ETH), which brought the long-awaited EIP-1559, would help improve the estimate of transaction fees on the network. But according to research by the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the upgrade has also brought more direct benefits to users, with the exchange saving around 27 ETH – or USD 92,000 – on gas taxes each day so far.

After the implementation of the new Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP) on August 5 this year, Coinbase has developed its own “gas pricing algorithm” for the on-chain transactions it carries out, a new post said. on the blog written by Yuga Cohler, a Coinbase software engineer.

According to him, it is this algorithm that allowed the exchange to calculate an appropriate level for the max_priority_fee_for_gas – one of two transaction fee values ​​that EIP-1559 allows users to specify.

And while this change was implemented by Coinbase, the results began to appear quickly:

“On average, we have saved about 9% on actual gas prices,” Cohler wrote, adding that “we have improved our airtime to confirmation by 11 seconds.”

Compared to the situation prior to the implementation of EIP-1559, Coinbase said its savings on transaction fees are around 27 ETH per day, worth around USD 92,000 at current prices.

Average gas savings (gwai)

Average gas savings from EIP-1559 transactions in gwai

P50 Delta confirmation time (in sec)

P50 Delta of time from transmission to confirmation between EIP-1559 and legacy transactions (in seconds)

Source: Blog.coinbase.com

Additionally, the Coinbase software engineer also noted that they believe the savings will likely last thanks to the way the exchange transacts:

“We suspect we are able to simultaneously save on gas prices and improve confirmation times because we specify a max_fee_per_gas that is significantly larger than the current base_fee_per_gas,” the engineer Coinbase further wrote, adding:

“This makes the actual priority_fee_per_gas larger than the equivalent legacy transaction, incentivizing miners to include our EIP-1559 transaction in the next block,” Cohler wrote.

As of September 27 of this year, transactions of ETH and other Ethereum-based tokens made by Coinbase and its users were responsible for burning a total of 13,800 ETH, which results in an average daily burning of 254 ETH per day. states the blog post.

To take advantage of the large potential savings, Coinbase claimed to have implemented EIP-1559 at 95% of transactions, while retaining some transactions on the legacy system in order to collect more data for comparison purposes.

Incidentally, EIP-1559 introduced a mechanism that burns up most of the transaction fee – known as the base fee – paid by users, while a smaller portion – the inclusion fee – is paid to miners, thus making the more deflationary ETH supply.

The upgrade has been warmly received by ETH holders, and the price of ETH has so far increased by 25% since the burn mechanism was implemented. According to data from Watchtheburn.com, 451,561 ETH ($ 1.6 billion) has been burned so far as part of the mechanism.

Altair mainnet update on Ethereum

Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation on Tuesday it announced it is taking another step towards the upcoming “Merge,” which is the nickname given to the network’s transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

According to the announcement, the Altair beacon chain update is expected to be activated on the Ethereum mainnet on the morning (UTC) of October 27, and the validators on the Mainnet are “strongly recommended” to be online during the update period.

Altair’s beacon chain upgrade represents a “low-risk warm-up” for beacon chain developers and customer teams prior to the merger, but will not impact ordinary end users of the network, the announcement says.

