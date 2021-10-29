Coinbase’s app regains top position on Apple’s App Store, Crypto.com climbs to third place

The apps of the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Crypto.com are now among the most downloaded from Apple’s US App Store, in first and third place respectively.

According to Apple’s App Store Top Charts, Coinbase has regained its position as the most popular app in the United States ahead of TikTok. On Thursday, the Crypto.com app also experienced a high download rate, bypassing both YouTube and Instagram and moving from fifth to third in a few hours. Robinhood’s app, which previously held top ten positions, currently sits at # 48, below Walmart.

First included in the App Store in 2014, the Coinbase app became the most popular in the US in both 2017 and May 2021. The trading app description now also includes Shiba Inu (SHIB), as well as obviously to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH): the price of the canine token has risen significantly in the last year, creating many new crypto-billionaires.

Crypto.com’s growing popularity could be the result of the ad campaign starring actor Matt Damon. The ad, titled “Fortune Favors the Bold,” aired Thursday, aiming to reach a global audience of potential users and crypto investors. According to data from analytics site SensorTower, the exchange’s app recorded around 600,000 downloads in September.

The number of downloads of a company’s app can be an indicator of interest in the market. The Facebook app, currently under scrutiny following the release of documents showing that the company was not doing enough to remove content that praises violence, now occupies eighth position in the US ranking, below Snapchat. .