News

Coinbase’s app regains top position on Apple’s App Store, Crypto.com climbs to third place

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The apps of the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Crypto.com are now among the most downloaded from Apple’s US App Store, in first and third place respectively.

According to Apple’s App Store Top Charts, Coinbase has regained its position as the most popular app in the United States ahead of TikTok. On Thursday, the Crypto.com app also experienced a high download rate, bypassing both YouTube and Instagram and moving from fifth to third in a few hours. Robinhood’s app, which previously held top ten positions, currently sits at # 48, below Walmart.

First included in the App Store in 2014, the Coinbase app became the most popular in the US in both 2017 and May 2021. The trading app description now also includes Shiba Inu (SHIB), as well as obviously to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH): the price of the canine token has risen significantly in the last year, creating many new crypto-billionaires.

Loading...
Advertisements

Crypto.com’s growing popularity could be the result of the ad campaign starring actor Matt Damon. The ad, titled “Fortune Favors the Bold,” aired Thursday, aiming to reach a global audience of potential users and crypto investors. According to data from analytics site SensorTower, the exchange’s app recorded around 600,000 downloads in September.

The number of downloads of a company’s app can be an indicator of interest in the market. The Facebook app, currently under scrutiny following the release of documents showing that the company was not doing enough to remove content that praises violence, now occupies eighth position in the US ranking, below Snapchat. .

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

743
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
728
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
642
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
609
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
569
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
506
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
501
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
410
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
395
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
382
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top