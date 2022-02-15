Coinbase’s stunt for the Superbowl that sent the platform into a tailspin

Around 7 pm last night, during a break on Super Bowl, about 100 million Americans have seen a Qr-Code appear on their televisions. It bounced from one side of the screen to the other for 60 seconds. On a black background, it is colored with lysergic blue, red and purple, punctuated by an ‘arcade’ piece of music like that of the old 1980s video games.

It is not yet known how many have framed it. But those who did it saw a sentence appear on their smartphone: “Now that we have your attention, we would like to announce that we are giving away 15 dollars in bitcoin to anyone who joins Coinbase by February 15th “.

The spot is a brilliant gimmick by Coinbase, the most popular cryptocurrency trading platform in the world. Mission accomplished, however, because the number of accesses registered on the platform in the minutes following the spot caused the company’s servers to collapse, which had to apologize on Twitter.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES AT THE SUPER BOWL

There is perhaps no more muscular way for an American company to announce its entry into the mainstream to the world than by buying an ad during the Super Bowl. Coinbase has around 80 million users in 100 countries. In April last year it went public on the Nasdaqwhere it capitalizes 40 billion.

Today, during the first exchanges a Wall Street after the commercial, it earns 3.5%; perhaps a sign that investors appreciated the idea. But Coibase wasn’t the only company active in the cryptocurrency world to debut at the Super Bowl last night.

Even crypto and NFT (Non fungible token, or digital collectible) money changers such as Ntx Trading, eToro and Cripto.com took advantage of the event, the most followed in America, to make themselves known to the general public.

Thirty seconds of Super Bowl commercials can cost $ 7 million. Coinbase may have invested twice as much, but with an effective, and certainly low-cost, gimmick.

BITCOIN MAINSTREAM AND THE DOT.COM SPECTRUM

Found aside, what matters is yesterday evening has certainly contributed to the popularity of the cryptocurrency industry in the general public. Definitely a first time for the world of digital assets, but not the first ever when considering the rising technology markets.

In 2000 Pets.com had bought an advertisement during the year with a major investment Super Bowl. The following month she would go public on the Nasdaq. Pets.com in those years was considered the rising star of the new digital economy. Those were the months of euphoria for the new internet economy that led to the bursting of the dot.com bubble.

A little later, in the same year, Pets.com, which sold pet products online, closed its doors along with thousands of startups with little business models and a lot of cash on hand, causing the global stock market to collapse.

THE RISE OF THE CRYPTOCURRENCIES MARKET

The explosion of the cryptocurrency market has often been compared to that of internet companies in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But the bitcoin, ethereum and NFT markets seem to have somewhat stronger shoulders, and boasts the support of more experienced and structured investors. At least for now. It certainly has huge volumes.

The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency sector is now stable on 2 trillion dollars. It is estimated that at least one in 10 Americans own them, while around 300 million people in the world have (or have had) a crypto wallet.

Not to mention the NFT market, for now known only for its crazy investments in pixelated works of art, but destined for a less niche future with the evolution of new internet technologies and the Metaverse.

BITCOIN, AN ASSET AMONG THE ASSETS

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not having a good time. After the peaks of last year, when it broke through $ 63,000, the digital currency has lost ground and is now worth around 20,000 euros less.

A breakdown he has accustomed his fans to for six years now. But what has changed in the last year is that bitcoin and its sister companies behave just like a part of the stock market: it flies when there is enthusiasm, it reacts to central bank decisions like a stock market. Nasdaqfears geopolitical tensions such as those in Ukraine or Kazakhstan and peaks in inflation.

For some it is a test of the maturity of the assets registered in the blockchain. For others it is only the effect of its popularity: the more people adopt it, the more it reacts with the psychology of the average investor, reflecting their enthusiasm, euphoria and fears.

CRYPT AND SPORT, THE CONQUEST OF THE GREAT PUBLIC

Perhaps this is also why companies that work with cryptocurrencies already have their front row seat in traditional marketing, close to their target audience, both real and potential. In the United States, crypto exchanges have renamed stadiums, arenas, sponsored baseball and basketball teams.

And also in Italy in 2021 we saw the first agreements between football clubs and trading companies. There Romewith the arrival on the bench last year of Jose Mourinhohas signed a three-year agreement with Digitalbits: “Cryptocurrencies land in Serie A”, the company had announced last July, shortly after signing a contract for 40 million euros to appear on the Pompeian red jersey of the team from the capital.

Shortly after, Digitalbits also signed an agreement with Inter, but for 85 million. Perhaps an inscription on a shirt, or an advertisement lasting a few seconds, will not be enough to convince the small saver to put a portion of their savings into digital collectibles or virtual coins.

But they tell of a trend, a possible direction and a risky horizon to be defined in the savings market.

@arcamasilum