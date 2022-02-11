CoinGecko on tilt, Bitcoin temporarily loses the first position

CoinGecko, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency monitoring websites, went haywire Friday morning: Bitcoin (BTC) mistakenly lost its position as the largest digital asset by capitalization to a lesser-known altcoin.

The top list of the most quoted cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko literally gave the numbers: BTC’s market cap that temporarily ended up behind a token known as Relevant (REL).

As of 7:20 UTC, REL was mistakenly placed at the top of the cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap on CoinGecko: its capitalization has reached an insane $ 6.5 quadrillion, far more than any other asset in the world. put together.

The bug also affected the total crypto market capitalization on CoinGecko: the market cap temporarily surged to $ 7 quadrillion. The problem was quickly resolved, and the website data was back to normal as early as 8:20 UTC.

CoinGecko co-founder and CEO Bobby Ong told Cointelegraph that the website errors were due to a large bug, stating:

“We are facing an internal failure affecting the market cap of some coins, we are working to fix the bug in real time. Things are stabilizing, so we hope that no more cases like this will happen.”

According to CoinGecko’s main competitor CoinMarketCap, the REL token has increased in value following the bug: its price has risen to $ 0.9, more than 20% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. The asset’s fully diluted market cap is now worth $ 24.7 million, ranking as the 5,378th token by capitalization.

The REL token was launched by crypto developer Slava Balasanov in 2018. REL hit an all-time high above $ 8 in April 2021, then plummeted below $ 1 in a couple of months.

Some community members have joked about CoinGecko’s latest hitch, since it happened shortly after CoinMarketCap owner Binance announced a $ 200 million investment in Forbes:

“In light of Binance’s $ 200 million investment in Forbes, here’s how CoinGecko plans to stay ahead.”

CoinMarketCap also faced a similar problem in January 2021, when Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) suddenly gained value per billions of dollars, briefly and mistakenly becoming the top-rated cryptocurrency.