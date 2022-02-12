CoinGecko On Tilt, Bitcoin Temporarily Loses Top Position From CoinTelegraph

by


© Reuters. CoinGecko on tilt, Bitcoin temporarily loses the first position

CoinGecko, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency monitoring websites, went haywire Friday morning: (BTC) mistakenly lost its position as the largest digital asset by capitalization to a lesser-known altcoin.

The top list of the most quoted cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko literally gave the numbers: BTC’s market cap that temporarily ended up behind a token known as Relevant (REL).

As of 7:20 UTC, REL was mistakenly placed at the top of the cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap on CoinGecko: its capitalization has reached an insane $ 6.5 quadrillion, far more than any other asset in the world. put together.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Leave a Comment

© 2022 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.