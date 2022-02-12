CoinGecko On Tilt, Bitcoin Temporarily Loses Top Position From CoinTelegraph



CoinGecko on tilt, Bitcoin temporarily loses the first position



CoinGecko, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency monitoring websites, went haywire Friday morning: (BTC) mistakenly lost its position as the largest digital asset by capitalization to a lesser-known altcoin.

The top list of the most quoted cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko literally gave the numbers: BTC’s market cap that temporarily ended up behind a token known as Relevant (REL).

As of 7:20 UTC, REL was mistakenly placed at the top of the cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap on CoinGecko: its capitalization has reached an insane $ 6.5 quadrillion, far more than any other asset in the world. put together.

