CoinGecko On Tilt, Bitcoin Temporarily Loses Top Position From CoinTelegraph

CoinGecko, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency monitoring websites, went haywire Friday morning: (BTC) mistakenly lost its position as the largest digital asset by capitalization to a lesser-known altcoin.
The top list of the most quoted cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko literally gave the numbers: BTC’s market cap that temporarily ended up behind a token known as Relevant (REL).
As of 7:20 UTC, REL was mistakenly placed at the top of the cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap on CoinGecko: its capitalization has reached an insane $ 6.5 quadrillion, far more than any other asset in the world. put together.
