Coininvest launches the Gold Bitcoin limited edition

Posted on
Coininvest, the online portal specializing in the sale of rare and precious metals launches on the market the Gold Bitcoin, the limited edition 1 ounce gold coin that ideally combines the “tangible” world of precious metals and collector coins with that of cryptocurrencies, impalpable and volatile.

It is an iconic coin with a face value of 100 New Zealand dollars, offered at a price of 2,500 Euros and in a limited edition of 500 units. A collector’s item and investment that represents a great opportunity for individuals, collectors and more. A perfect product also for those who are approaching this market – that of investment safe-haven assets – which is increasingly popular and expanding even among young people, as confirmed by recent CoinInvest analyzes. The unique design of this coin, developed by Coininvest, includes a binary code on the outer edge bearing the name of the creator of the Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The value and quantity of the gold with which the coin was minted is expressed in millibitcoins with reference to the BTC quotation on the day the design itself was made and, at the same time, referred to the gold quotation on the same day. The Gold Bitcoin is part of the series of coins whose concept was developed directly by the CEO of CoinInvest, Daniel Marburger. “The series of physical coins with a dedicated Bitcoin design allows us to get closer to a younger audience,” explains Marburger. “We are sure that Gold Bitcoin will attract new targets in addition to that of numismatists or simple investors, further stimulating the market to invest in this type of asset”.

