News

Cointelegraph presented the 21st Happy Crypto ETF in 2021 to Kryptoin’s “Ethereum ETF Trust” – Economics and Finance

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Happy 21st crypto ETF submitted an application to Kryptoin’s “Ethereum ETF Trust” in 2021

Delaware-based Kryptoin Investment Advisors has joined many other crypto ETF candidates by applying to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange traded fund (ETF).

This cryptocurrency investment company has already tried Unable to get ETF It was approved as early as 2019.The company retried in April of this year and applied for a Bitcoin ETF, which is put The verdict was issued before July 27, but is still under review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read on Coin Telegram

Loading...
Advertisements
Disclaimer: Converging media I would like to remind you that the data contained on this website may not be real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and prices of foreign currencies are not provided by exchanges, but by market makers, so prices may be inaccurate and may differ from actual market prices, which means prices are indicative . Not for trading purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media is not responsible for any transaction losses you may suffer as a result of using this data.

Converging media Fusion Media or anyone connected to Fusion Media will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by relying on the data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained on this website. Please fully understand the risks and costs associated with financial market transactions.This is one of the riskiest forms of investment.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

516
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
513
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
481
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
470
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
413
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
388
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
387
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
367
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
366
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
360
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top