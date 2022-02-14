Colantuono (for now) remains: tomorrow immediately the recovery towards Milan – Salernitana News

For now it goes on with Stefano Colantuono on the bench. The “watershed race” produced a draw that seems to be of little use, but the grenade management still saw positive signs from the team in the performance and seems oriented to still give confidence to the coach, for whom the direct clash against the Ligurians seemed to be decisive and with only one result available.

One more week to the trainer, therefore, to try to make progress and win valuable points, although the next round puts Salernitana in front of a very difficult opponent, Milan. The same surname of the granata managing director, Maurizio, who today was in Marassi representing the property. Danilo Iervolino was not present, who overheard Walter Sabatini on the phone. The two could meet in the next few hours to discuss the issue face to face. Nothing is to be excluded. In short, an evolving situation, but for the moment Colantuono remains in the saddle.

The sports director was in Genoa and would have perceived improvements. However, the phase of reflection continues and – under trace – the expert manager is also analyzing the possible alternatives in the event of a reversal. From a return of Castori to the hiring of a third coach, however, it is not certain that whoever accepts the impossible challenge will remain the coach of Salernitana again next year in the event of relegation to cadet. The delegation from Campania has just landed in Capodichino and will meet again tomorrow morning at the Mary Rosy to resume preparation for the next meeting.