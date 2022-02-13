Colantuono: “With Genoa the stakes are high”

«It is a very physical team, which has a great pace and will be an important and hard-fought match». Stefano Colantuono, Salernitana coach, described the characteristics of Genoa in the press conference on the eve of the match with Genoa at Ferraris. For the coach: «The stakes are high, initially I imagine a race made up of physical duels and running. Many aspects will have to be taken into account, even in the choice of the eleven owners ». Regarding the victory as the only result of the grenade, he replies: «I don’t know if there is an obligatory result, only the victory. We have two games to make up for. It is certainly a match not to be missed ».

The team should not be deployed with the 4-3-2-1 hypothesized this week: «You need to have the characteristics to implement a certain game system, the 4-2-3-1 does not necessarily guarantee victory. We have very specific peculiarities, at the moment I believe that the midline cannot be different from the three midfielders. In two, alone, it would not cover the whole width of the field. I don’t like throwing so many numbers on the table, every game system has strengths and weaknesses. The Salernitana cannot afford to leave in this way, it would be a risk. During construction it can be changed, I do not think my team does not dare. Against Spezia, beyond a first half in which we paid for the presence of seven new players all together, I saw a very good Salernitana. We miss a clear penalty, we were superior in possession, Kastanos had a great chance. For how we started I think I am satisfied, the history of Spezia also teaches that the Ligurians have won many away games in recent times ». Colantuono explains that the midfielders do not allow the use of this module: «In a few weeks, who knows, we could start like this from the beginning. We have midfielders with very specific aptitudes. Radovanovic has arrived, I know him well but he hasn’t been on the pitch for a long time and must be helped tactically. The same goes for other players who are not yet in top condition. When I deploy the formation I have to take into account the characteristics of the elements available. There are many solutions in front of me, I have numerous attacking midfielders in the squad and I do not exclude the double striker hypothesis ».

Regarding the declarations of the sports director Sabatini on the watershed match for the coach, Colantuono affirms: «I have nothing to say. He said so, that’s okay. My relationship with Walter goes beyond a professional discourse, there is no problem ». The coach does not think about the possible exemption which was discussed during the week: «Absolutely not. If my hair grew it would be white, I know the dynamics perfectly. Journalists are looking for the scoop, it’s part of the game. I am focused only on the race ».



