Colate reveals his drug problems, his flirtations with death and that he was a victim of abuse

On the occasion of the celebrations of its 50 years, Nicolas Vallejo Nagera “Colate” surprised with the news of having fulfilled one of his dreams, which was to publish his biographical book in which you tell about his life experiences, Well, as he himself says, he got tired of others telling it, so he prefers to be the one who narrates his own anecdotes.

However, this time the Spaniard has surprised by revealing some episodes of his life such as the tragic moment of sexual abuse, which he suffered when he was only 13 years old. “I don’t know where she wanted to go, but she got it. He marked me and changed my sports life and forced me to reject him and get out of that environment that was my favorite ”.

In addition to the former Paulina Rubio also confessed about her relationship with drugs, It was thanks to the type of life he led full of travel, luxuries and a lot of partying, for which he had to resort to prohibited substances.

But on these party nights, the Spaniard emphasizes that he had become a heartthrob besieged by women, in addition to his party partner was the King Felipe VI.

What happened to Paulina Rubio?

But, something that everyone wants to know, is what happened? in his relationship with the Mexican singer Pauline Rubiowith whom he not only married, but also became a father, of Andrew Nicholas, who today is the priority in his life.

Businessman recognizes within the text, that it was an important chapter in his life that marked him and after 10 years of constant confrontations between the two, for the custody of the minor, many things have passed through his head, including deathbecause he has repeatedly thought about taking his own life.