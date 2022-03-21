Colby Covington continues to attack Dustin Poirier

Getty Dustin Poirier after losing to Charles Oliveira

Colby Covington thinks he can get a “Guinness World Record” if he faces Dustin Poirier in his next fight of the UFC.

Covington has been campaigning for a fight with “The Diamond” or UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

In dialogue with SubmissionRadio, Colby Covington He maintained that Poirier “needs” to fight him due to the large amount of criticism received from “Chaos”. And if Poirier doesn’t accept the fight, Covington will declare himself the winner via verbal submission and become the owner of the record for the fastest win in UFC history.

Covington said through MMAWeekly:

the point about Dustin Poirier is that if you want to preserve your honor and dignity, you must come and fight me. Because, man, I criticized his wife, I criticized his family, I criticized his team, I criticized his friends. Dude, if you have any self-respect, you need to come over and at least try. Try it, Dustin. But if you don’t, guys, this will be another title for me: zero second submission in the first round of the UFC. It will be the fastest submission in UFC history. The Guinness book will say that Dustin didn’t even try. He went down in zero seconds via verbal submission in the first round of the UFC. So, we’ll have to see. It will be necessary to see if he tries it.

Covington continued his verbal attack on Poirier

Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC’s lightweight division, and has not fought above that weight as a professional mixed martial artist. However, he has flirted with the idea of ​​moving up to welterweight. And if he dreams of winning a 170-pound title fight, beating Covington would speed things up for him.

But Covington believes Poirier is too “scared” to take the fight. He said:

This is the fight that has to happen. The fans want this to happen. What is he so afraid of? I thought he was some fucking gangster from louisiana who knocked someone out. He’s going to have to look in the mirror every day and say, wow, I’m a fucking coward. I avoided Colby Chaos Covington, I was scared of him, I did not defend the honor and dignity of my family, of my wife. It’s like his ego is stronger than his pride in his family. You have to come here and at least try. You have to at least come and try. Otherwise you are not a man. You are a p****. You are a coward. I would feel bad having to get up every morning and look in the mirror and say, damn, I was a coward. I did not defend my family, my wife, my children, my team, my friend. All these people. It’s a lose or lose situation for him. Or he loses and shows up and gets beat up. He knows what is going to happen. But at least try. Dustin, you have to at least try. But if he doesn’t try, then it will be a zero-second, first-round submission in UFC history. And he will know that he is a p**** and that he allowed his family and his team to be talked about all over the place and he will remain a cowardly p*** and will have to live with that for the rest of his life .

Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal earlier in the month

Covington is coming off an important victory. Earlier this month, he took on another of his teammates, George Masvidal, in the framework of the main event of the UFC 272.

The matchup lasted five rounds, but Chaos controlled most of the action and won a decisive unanimous decision. Despite being the number 1 fighter in the 170-pound category, he has lost two fights against the champion Kamaru Usmanso Covington will have to continue participating in other fights before he is awarded another title fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

