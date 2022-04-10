Colby Covington, the reprehensible provocateur of the UFC

Colby Covington celebrates after beating Jorge Masvidal on March 5, 2022. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The word has strength, even beyond the fists, Colby Covington he knows. The controversy is an inseparable factor of his career in the mixed martial arts. The racism it is the resource that encompasses his character; at the same time, the condition that away from the great figures of the cage. Incredible as it may seem, the UFC does nothing to stop it. Instead, others athletes have made a parallel decision: they don’t want to fight him anymore.

Covington is a specialist in struggleone of the many combat styles within the octagon. His quality on the canvas loses all importance when it leads to provocation. Conceive the trash talk as a lifestyle; the insult is his medium and the rejection, his food. In the XXI century, hoists the flag of the hate speech like no one else in the industry. It is proof that the disgust has no limits in a consortium.

Why would you limit it? Ultimate Fighting Championship? His attitude is despicable, but the greenbacks keep falling. That’s how shameful this industry works. The proof is that in their last clash, their stellar presence left close to seven million dollars at the box office for the company, Mike Bohn reported to MMAJunkie. “I wish people hate me, it’s a way of doing business”, he declared before the wave of criticism he has received.

No matter how insolence and impudence you try to project, the discrimination should never be the way. And it is that his sayings, framed under the idea of ​​a characterization, have no defense. In front of the boos of the fans of Sao Paulo, assured that “Brazil was rubbish”. In addition, he classified as “criminals” and “terrorists” the militants of the movement Black Lives Matter. Still, he brags about not being a racist.

The media pressure, coupled with the internal criticism of the competitors of the UFCfalls directly on the shoulders of Dana White. The president of the company is not able to put a stop to it. He considers that his actions find justification in the freedom of expression. Historical memory turns its back on him.

Covington has also not hesitated to make clear his political preference, a fact that sharpened his image internationally. She has always shown her sympathy for donald trump and the Republican Partylike White. She has even proudly boasted of the telephone conversations he has with the former president of the USA.

“Who calls you? They called you from your tribe with smoke signals”, replied the Nigerian Kamaru Usman in a television confrontation. The comment, deeply racist, increased the rivalry that both had at the end of 2021. He did not manage to dethrone the monarch, even with the moral support of Trump. After the actions, she couldn’t hide her apology.

The cameras captured the moment when he approached the World Welterweight Champion to reiterate that his insults increased the fury of the battle, since actually professed respect. At present, he stands as the first contender for the 170-pound title. usmanthe king of the division, was interested in facing him for the third time.

It’s getting harder and harder to find him a legitimate award. Israel Adesana, owner of the middleweight title of the promotion, did not hide his joy after his compatriot destroyed him in sports. athletes of the caliber of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who dominated the lightweight category and retired undefeated with a 29-0 record, urged fighters not to accept future fights with him. But until now, unfortunately, the money has weighed more.

