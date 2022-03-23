Colby vs Masvidal: what happened in the alleged street fight. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

from the octagon of the UFC to the streets of Miami! That was how George Masvidal and Colby Covington took their rivalry this Monday, after according to the American sports reporter andy slater disclosed that both mixed martial arts fighters locked punches in a popular restaurant miami-beach.

It is worth mentioning that both athletes met at UFC 272 a few weeks ago, where Colby Covington came out the winner by unanimous decision, but it seems that the rivalry did not stop there and now the fighters of the UFC it seems that they cannot even be seen in painting.

Colby Covington after restaurant altercation with Jorge Masvidal. Appears he’s getting mad at Bob Menery for sharing their location, ultimately what led to Masvidal showing up. He says Masvidal ran up and attacked him, but not for sure as of now.

As reported, the bare-knuckle fight and was arrested thanks to the US police intervention, which came to calm the situation; what’s more, some video of the brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have been revealed by the TMZ Sports portal.

Before the altercation, George Masvidal He has remained active on his social networks, because he published a video where he mentions: “Show your face. show how you were. I’m from Dade County, here what you say you support. That’s how things work out in my neighborhood“, indicated the Cuban.

In the leaked videos so far you can’t see how Covington’s face turned out, because the films are not very clear and it was night; however, in one of them you can hear Masvidal in a black t-shirt yelling at his opponent: “Don’t talk about my children”.

While Colby Covington has remained silent George Masvidal He attacked again this Tuesday morning on his networks: “Good morning everyone, except those who think talking about someone’s kids is cool“, threw.