Cold and smartphones, what are the damages that can happen: beware

This is a decidedly lethal combination: cold and smartphones don’t get along, and the consequences can be truly unpleasant.

How cold and smartphones get along? It is often said that electronic devices, including for example game consoles, blueray players and even PCs and televisions, perform better with a low temperature.

But in the case of the climatic conditions dictated by winter, how are we doing, with cold and smartphones and with other devices in general? It must be said that often the manufacturers advise not to keep a mobile phone or other outside a certain temperature range. Which, however, falls within a rather wide range.

In fact, between 0 ° and 35 ° no complications should arise. Only, in the case of high temperatures we will notice for example that a smartphone will tend to burn more than normal. Or that a console makes more noise than usual due to the fans working harder inside.

This is excellent, because they expel hot air that would otherwise be extremely harmful to the internal components.

Cold and smartphones, what we need to do to avoid problems

But when, on the contrary, temperatures play a negative role, one of the first effects that we can notice is a malfunction of the touch screen. The accuracy and sensitivity of this handy feature drop, but in this case we are the cause. Because this technology performs best if our fingers are not cold, and can therefore generate precise impulses.

When our hands are frozen, this happens with much more difficulty, as demonstrated by specific practical observations in the testing phase before a device is launched on the market.

It is no coincidence that countermeasures have been conceived, such as gloves that still allow you to type or stylus nibs, which although they give an almost retro and old-fashioned idea, are always effective. Especially in countering the dichotomy between cold and smartphone.

Watch out for the battery

Then, when it’s too cold (just like when it’s too hot, ed) the lithium battery suffers a lot and can see its charging performance and duration drop. One thing that occurs in the event of prolonged exposure to unfavorable environmental conditions.

Furthermore, damage can also be reported by the screens, which are more likely to suffer permanent dents if not really to break.

There are also cases in which it was not possible to forward calls, send messages and surf the internet due to too cold. Presumably for damage to internal components.

Time swings can be lethal

Extreme exposure to too low temperatures can also lead to the formation of moisture and condensation in the mobile phone. Which, combined with the dust that nevertheless always manages to penetrate inside, contributes to slowing down the life of our device.

To better protect our smartphone, we recommend using covers that can cover it both inside and out. And to turn it off if we know we have to stay in a place where it is very cold for a long time.