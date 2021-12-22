Cold and sore throat: remedies to quickly counter it

One of the most recurrent seasonal ailments in winter is sore throat, an irritation with inflammation of the mucous membranes that causes pain, burning, difficulty in swallowing, sometimes even a cough that increases the burning and irritation, worsening the symptoms. Sore throat is not caused by “a cold stroke”, but is a viral or bacterial infection that affects the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract (pharynx, larynx and tonsils). The cold “facilitates” the sore throat because it weakens the defenses of the upper respiratory tract, tends to dry out and “stiffen” the mucus-ciliary system which no longer acts in a natural way, is no longer able to trap and remove the pathogens that cause a sore throat. The same mechanism occurs with cigarette smoke that atrophy the mucociliary apparatus and reduce the mobility of the eyelashes in preventing the entry of viral or pathogenic agents, as well as a home environment that is too dry, irritating vapors, too much food or drink. hot. THE sore throat remedies they are varied, from natural to pharmacological ones, such as the common throat spray.

Natural remedies for sore throat

To avoid a sore throat, the first remedy is the prevention. To prevent sore throats, it is therefore necessary to avoid smoking cigarettes, avoid spending too much time in closed and crowded places where it is easier for viruses and bacteria to proliferate, as well as easier transmission. It must be remembered that some viruses – at certain temperatures – tend to proliferate faster. It is also important to ventilate the rooms often to sanitize and exchange air. It could be useful to spray essential oils in the rooms with balsamic and natural antiseptics such as mint, eucalyptus, malaleuca for prevent sore throat.

But if, despite the precautions, you get a sore throat, the remedies to use can be both natural and pharmacological.

Natural remedies include the honey which is an antiseptic and a natural emollient for the ciliary mucous membranes. Honey, as well as mallow or lime-based infusions soothe irritations with their softening and emollient power. In case of excess mucus, it is necessary to resort to expectorants such as licorice, polygala or plantain.

Propolis spray, because it works

Propolis – like honey – is a substance produced by bees. It is a natural antiseptic that bees use to “disinfect” their hive. It has been noted that the properties of propolis are also beneficial for men who have managed to exploit its versatility by using it in different solutions for the treatment of sore throats.

There mother tincture of propolis, for example it is a diluted hydroalcoholic solution. A few drops are poured into a little water to rinse (gargle) directly on the sore throat. The doses are those recommended in the leaflets or by your doctor. It is not a product suitable for children or those who cannot take alcohol. Alternatively you can use the raw propolis, chewing a small piece two or three times a day until symptoms improve. Suitable for children and in place of the mother tincture and raw propolis, it is thepropolis extract in capsules or candies to dissolve in the mouth.

The propolis spray is the most common remedy and is used by spraying the product directly into the sore throat. It is advisable not to exceed 4-5 sprays per day.

Finally the propolis honey combines the beneficial antibacterial properties of propolis with the emollient and soothing action of honey. It is a product, however, not recommended for diabetics, obese or overweight people. Propolis is generally not recommended during pregnancy.

All information is only indicative and general, it is always necessary to contact your doctor for personalized indications and prescriptions. Always avoid DIY with health.