Emotions, positive or negative, are part of our daily life, but not everyone knows how to manage them in the right way.

We often don’t expect to react in a certain way and are surprised by ourselves. Sometimes there are hidden sides of our character that we too struggle to know well, because they emerge only in the face of extraordinary and exceptional events.

Thus we realize that we have facets, often uncontrollable, such as moments of anger or sudden joy, which overwhelm us.

In addition, there are fears and anxieties that simply trigger in front of potentially dangerous and threatening situations, which then vanish after a while.

It could also happen that you have a thought that makes us feel a little apprehensive, such as the fear of having to face an exam or an interview, but which then disappears. These momentary feelings could be normal and shared by many, especially those with a particularly insecure and fearful character.

Cold and wet hands, insomnia and abdominal pain could be manifestations of an often diminished but frequent ailment

But when that feeling of tension becomes more and more intense and persistent, also affecting our lifestyle, then we could suffer from pathological anxiety.

It is a very common disorder in Italy, which, if not carefully treated, could be very difficult to manage without adequate medical support and related treatment.

The trend is to live in a perennial state of chronic alert and worry. We may feel a sense of helplessness or excessive nervousness, difficulty concentrating, feeling exaggerated and unmotivated fears and uncertainties, only waiting for a catastrophic end to all situations. But the effects that we might perceive are not only on a mental and psychological level.

Possible symptoms would also be tremors, hot flashes, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, cold and wet hands, insomnia and abdominal pain. These are manifestations that could be confused with other pathologies, but which in any case should never be underestimated.

Panic attacks

Possible alarm bells, quite evident, are panic attacks, sudden moments of irrepressible fear and the desire to escape from imminent danger.

Often they come along with other signals, such as tachycardia, palpitations, sweating, chest pains, a sense of suffocation, distortion of reality.

They can happen without a specific reason or even in relation to specific situations. To formulate a correct diagnosis, however, it is necessary to undergo accurate specialist visits, to get to the root of the problem.

Only in this way will it be possible to hypothesize an adequate treatment, both psychologically or pharmacologically, capable of dealing with this disorder in the best possible way.

Deepening

