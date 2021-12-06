Cold, cold has nothing to do with it: what is the determining factor for getting sick

The winter season is the one that sees us struggling with the cold, even if the cold is not the trigger.

Symptoms such as coughing and sneezing are quite common in the colder months, leading us to believe it is due to the cold.

Is the cold the cause of a cold or not?

There are many who associate cold with cold. Although cold air is linked to respiratory diseases, state that “cold causes colds“, it is not correct.

How we get sick

According to estimates, there are more than 200 viruses in circulation that can cause cold symptoms.

Transmission of these viruses occurs mostly through the air, and through coughing and sneezing, which end up on surfaces such as doorknobs, remote control keypads or telephone keypads, etc.

After be in contact with a contaminated surface and touching our mouth and nose, the virus can enter the body.

Also they can be transmitted by saliva or by sharing objects.

When we know the way we catch a cold, we understand what they really are like the germs that make us sick, and not the cold itself.

What would make you sick of the cold

Low humidity: this allows the common cold viruses to survive, not to mention that the reduction of humidity in the air tends to dry the mucous membranes of the nose, which are a primary defense for the immune system.

Closed spaces: due to the lowering of temperatures we close ourselves more often in closed spaces and, this increases the exposure to germs and viruses that spread more easily in closed places, such as schools or shopping centers, where germs spread rapidly.

Slower immune system: less sun and the immune response tends to be may be slower. This is because the sun affects the immune system thanks to vitamin D. This promotes the production of peptides, which have a powerful antimicrobial action, definitely superior to penicillin. Therefore the sun is an ally of our immune defenses.

