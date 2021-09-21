Cold Mountain, Tom Cruise wanted the role of Jude Law but was discarded: that’s why

Cold Mountain earned Jude Law his second Oscar nomination but Tom Cruise he could have prevented all of this. Because? The protagonist of the saga Mission: Impossible he had proposed for the role of Inman Balis but was rejected by the producers.

The reason is more predictable than one might imagine: the dizzying cachet requested by the actor.

After acquiring the rights to Charles Frazier’s novel of the same name in 1997, the producers of MGM / United Artists and Miramax had budgeted for the film to spend around $ 40 million, but that had been transformed as Anthony’s script progressed. Minghella took shape, in 120 million.

While the need was to cut expenses (and also to look for suitable locations to reconstruct the nineteenth-century landscape of North Carolina), the candidacy of Tom Cruise arrived, who asked for 20 million dollars to play the protagonist. The producers were forced to refuse.

Small curiosity: according to some rumors, while Tom Cruise was not aware of who would be his possible co-star, Nicole Kidman, who plays Ada Monroe in Cold Mountain, would sign the contract that linked her to the film only after she was certain that Cruise, still her husband at the time, was not involved. The two officially announced their separation in August 2001.