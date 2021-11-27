Cold storm Arwen scourges Gb, at least two dead – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 27 – At least two people died in Northern Ireland and Northern England, affected, together with the north-central England and Wales, by the fury of the cold storm Arwen, fueled by gusts of wind with peaks of up to nearly 160 km per hour, which also left tens of thousands of people without electricity while several flights and trains were canceled.



The two victims, the British media said, are two men both hit by trees broken or uprooted by the fury of the winds, one in Antrim, in Northern Ireland, the other in the English county of Cumbria, in the north-east of England.



The wind record was recorded in Northumberland, in the north-west of England. But there are reports of at least 80,000 people without electricity in Scotland, of at least 120 trucks stranded by snow in Rochdale, near Manchester, and the media also shows trucks overturned by Arwen’s fury.



Railway companies in the affected areas have urged passengers to stay home until at least Monday. (HANDLE).

