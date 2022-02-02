Cold wave in Florida, frozen iguanas fall from trees

The wave of frost that hit the United States also had consequences for Florida iguanas, which fell frozen from trees. “They are cold-blooded animals. They slow down the metabolism or freeze when temperatures drop between 4 and 9 degrees centigrade. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead, ”explained the Florida National Weather Service.

While the north-east of the USA was under the snow with arctic temperatures that in New York reached a perceived -26 degrees, South Florida was also hit by a cold wave unusual for the state, with the column of mercury dropped to -4 degrees Sunday morning. Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at the Palm Beach Zoo, explained the phenomenon to local media: “Their bodies basically start to die down and then they stay on the branches to sleep, but then they lose the ability to cling and fall from the trees. “.

Most reptiles should still survive the immobilization period, but freezing temperatures are still a threat, Cohen said, recalling a cold spell in 2010 that killed large numbers of reptiles.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– From Sicily to Turin, Hope’s story: the cat without eyes thrown in the garbage has managed to change her life

– The story of Aspen, the deaf dog who came out of his shell thanks to sign language

– Meet Kylo, ​​the toy thief cat who has become a celebrity

– The house is on fire in Turin, guide dog saves the visually impaired owner: “If I’m alive I owe it to Emma”

– Two cats were rescued in a gutter and now love to watch TV series from the couch

– Shock in a zoo in Uzbekistan: a woman drops her daughter into the bear enclosure, the animal sniffs her and walks away

– A woman becomes friends with ravens and receives the strangest gifts from them as a gesture of appreciation

– Dico’s moving story: the dog who disappeared for 7 years returned home, but his owner died looking for him

– The “cinephile” cat (with his mother) manages to get out of the cinema in Palermo where he has been trapped for days

– Farewell to Melo, the dog mascot of the Benedictine monastery of Catania has died in his sleep

– Florida, a man collides with a bear to protect his dogs

– Filomena, the cat “thrown away” from a car, today has a happy second life

– The dog Timmy returns home and waits for the grave young Giorgio after being run over

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon from fantasy novels

– Jill Biden introduces Willow, the new White House cat

– Snow storm in Turkey, a cat finds refuge in the heat of a stray dog

– A stray cat waits in front of a house until she is welcomed by the family

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon from fantasy novels

– Ten puppies kidnapped in Naples: they were crammed into two small cages for rabbits

– A dog waits on the beach for its owner who has been drowned by the waves

– Paul, a dog abandoned in a cage in a quarry, needs someone to restore his trust

– They leave the car with the window open and bear cubs take advantage of it

– Free four cats locked all day in a mini-cage, reported the owner in Modena

– He was wandering on the street just 10 days old, so the cat Clove was rescued and now has a happy life

– He overturns with the car, his faithful dog never abandons him