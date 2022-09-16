cold with his ex Gérard Piqué, nothing is going well

Recently, new information regarding the separation of Gérard Piqué and Shakira has emerged, and it seems that the relationship between the two exes is more complicated than it seems. We tell you everything!

Shakira definitively separated from Gérard Pique

This is the love scandal of the year! A few weeks ago, the world learned of Gérard Piqué’s deception towards his darling Shakira, and very quickly the news went viral on social networks. It was, moreover, a Turkish journalist who had first revealed the information by declaring:Shakira caught Gérard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi.”

Very quickly, the couple wanted to share an official press release to announce their final separation, and asked their audience to respect their privacy. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding. »

But very quickly, we were able to discover the true identity of his darling, who is actually a young 20-year-old student in Public Relations, who works for the event company Kosmos by Gérard Piqué. And he did not fail to appear with her very quickly afterwards, contrary to the common agreement between him and Shakira not to appear with their respective conquests for at least a year after their separation.

Shakira: cold with her ex Gérard Piqué, nothing is going well

A story more complicated than it seems

However, according to our colleagues from Melty, information fell recently that changes everything about the break between Shakira and Pique. Indeed, according to a reliable source, the couple would have separated for financial questions above all. And it is Shakira’s sister’s ex who makes the revelations: “The former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, Roberto Garcia, allegedly revealed to ESdiaro that the two stars would have put an end to their story because of a financial problem. And although they tried to look good the first few weeks in order to preserve their children, it could be that war between Shakira and Gérard Pique is declared. “Explain our colleagues in this regard.

And it seems that things go very far between the two exes, and according to the newspaper La Razon (always relayed by our colleagues from Melty), the football player and businessman refused to return certain valuables to his ex, and in particular awards she would have received for her musical career.

“The atmosphere is not so good between Pique and Shakira. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, the soccer player would still have 15 Grammys with him from his ex-wife… Worse still, he would simply refuse to give it back to her. Also according to the newspaper, the awards are displayed in an office of Kosmos, a company owned by the defender. And if Shakira has already told her ex-husband that she wants her Grammys back, he will be radio silent. This information caused a stir on the Web and Internet users, shocked by this revelation, tweeted that they were ready to break into the office in order to recover what was hard earned by Shakira.” Explain our colleagues from Melty.