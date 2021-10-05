Coldplay and Selena Gomez, ‘Let Somebody Go’ arrives the new single together

The song is the third excerpt from Music Of The Spheres, out on October 15th

After My Universe in collaboration with i BTS , training led by Chris Martin announced a new song from the album Music Of The Spheres, that is to say Let Somebody Go in duet with Selena Gomez .

Only a few days left before the distribution of the new recording project of the British formation which over the years has established itself as one of the most successful musical realities ever thanks to albums and singles capable of selling millions of copies, including Speed ​​of Sound, Fix You, Viva la Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars And Hymn for the Weekend.

deepening





BTS and Coldplay, My Universe: the lyrics of the song together

In the past few hours Selena Gomez has revealed the arrival of Let Somebody Go through a video shared on the Twitter profile which has more than sixty-five million followers. Singer, class 1992, he also gave the audience a preview of the song that matters at the moment over 1,800,000 views.

Later the tweet was picked up by the band who also recalled the release of Music Of The Spheres, coming to market on October 15.