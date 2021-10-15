Coldplay and Selena Gomez – Let Somebody Go: Audio, Lyrics and Translation

Let Somebody Go is the fifth single from the ninth album of Coldplay, Music of the Spheres; the song has the featuring Selena Gomez, who for the first time collaborated with the band. In the song we hear Chris Martin and Selena about the pain and suffering that comes from the loss of a loved one.
Coldplay’s new record:
Music of Spheres, produced by Max Martin, it was announced by the band on instagram with a handwritten note along with an album trailer that combines a sort of animated cosmic journey through the planets of the universe depicted on the album cover with short excerpts of the 12 songs that make it up.
In the post written by the band there is also an additional element connected to the sci-fi world contained in the phrase ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere’. The cover was made by Pilar Zeta, an Argentine artist, graphic designer and fashion designer best known for her surrealist album covers, who previously collaborated with the band on the album A Head Full of Dreams.
In the songs of the album written by the band, in addition to BTS and Selena Gomez, we also find all the children of the band members, John Hopkins, British musician and composer, mainly active in the field of electronic music e Stephen Fry, actor, voice actor, comedian, TV author, screenwriter and writer, the American R&B duo composed of the twins Amber and Paris Strother, Jacob Collier, British and Italian multi-instrumentalist and producer Davide Rossi.
Audio of Let Somebody Go by Coldplay and Selena Gomez:
Text:
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh it hurts like so
To let somebody go x2
[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]
Oh
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) x2
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
Oh, when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
[Outro]
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you’re still with me now, I know
Translation of Let Somebody Go by Coldplay and Selena Gomez:
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
We had a kind of love
that I thought it would never end
Oh my love, oh my other, oh my friend
we walked in a circle and
and we walk around
I loved you to the moon and back
you illuminated everything with gold
Now turn off all the lights, because I know
that it hurts so much
let someone go
[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
All the storms we’ve been through
everything we have dealt with
Now without you, what am I supposed to do?
When I called the mathematicians
and I asked him to explain
They said love is equal only to pain
and that when everything was going wrong
you could turn the pain into a song
it hurts so much
let someone go x2
[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]
Oh
Oh (let someone go, let someone go) x2
when you love someone
you have to let them know
Oh, when you love someone
when you love someone
you have to let them know
so when you love someone
when you love someone
then it hurts so much
let someone go
it hurts so much
let someone go
[Outro]
but you’re still with me now, I know
(let someone go)
Oh (let someone go)
but you’re still with me now, I know