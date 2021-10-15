Coldplay and Selena Gomez – Let Somebody Go: Audio, Lyrics and Translation

Let Somebody Go is the fifth single from the ninth album of Coldplay, Music of the Spheres; the song has the featuring Selena Gomez, who for the first time collaborated with the band. In the song we hear Chris Martin and Selena about the pain and suffering that comes from the loss of a loved one.

Coldplay’s new record:

Music of Spheres, produced by Max Martin, it was announced by the band on instagram with a handwritten note along with an album trailer that combines a sort of animated cosmic journey through the planets of the universe depicted on the album cover with short excerpts of the 12 songs that make it up.

In the post written by the band there is also an additional element connected to the sci-fi world contained in the phrase ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere’. The cover was made by Pilar Zeta, an Argentine artist, graphic designer and fashion designer best known for her surrealist album covers, who previously collaborated with the band on the album A Head Full of Dreams.

In the songs of the album written by the band, in addition to BTS and Selena Gomez, we also find all the children of the band members, John Hopkins, British musician and composer, mainly active in the field of electronic music e Stephen Fry, actor, voice actor, comedian, TV author, screenwriter and writer, the American R&B duo composed of the twins Amber and Paris Strother, Jacob Collier, British and Italian multi-instrumentalist and producer Davide Rossi.

Audio of Let Somebody Go by Coldplay and Selena Gomez:

Text:

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh it hurts like so

To let somebody go x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]

Oh

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) x2

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

Oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

[Outro]

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you’re still with me now, I know

Translation of Let Somebody Go by Coldplay and Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

We had a kind of love

that I thought it would never end

Oh my love, oh my other, oh my friend

we walked in a circle and

and we walk around

I loved you to the moon and back

you illuminated everything with gold

Now turn off all the lights, because I know

that it hurts so much

let someone go

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

All the storms we’ve been through

everything we have dealt with

Now without you, what am I supposed to do?

When I called the mathematicians

and I asked him to explain

They said love is equal only to pain

and that when everything was going wrong

you could turn the pain into a song

it hurts so much

let someone go x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]

Oh

Oh (let someone go, let someone go) x2

when you love someone

you have to let them know

Oh, when you love someone

when you love someone

you have to let them know

so when you love someone

when you love someone

then it hurts so much

let someone go

it hurts so much

let someone go

[Outro]

but you’re still with me now, I know

(let someone go)

Oh (let someone go)

but you’re still with me now, I know