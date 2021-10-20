Coldplay and Selena Gomez sing live ‘Let Somebody go’ VIDEO

The British band and singer were guests on James Corden’s Late Late Show to present their first collaboration

Coldplay and Selena Gomez they sang live “Let Somebody go”, a duet taken from the group’s ninth album just released, “Music of the Spheres“. The occasion was the participation in James Corden’s Late Late Show.







Coldplay and BTS, the remix "My Universe (SUGA's Remix)" is out In "Let Somebody Go" Chris Martin and Selena Gomez sing the heartbreaking decision that comes from loving someone from whom it is better to separate. "Let Somebody Go" is one of the two features featured in "Music of the Spheres", the other And "My Universe", recorded by Chris Martin and his companions with BTS." Music of Spheres "is the new album by the British band, consisting of 12 songs, including 5 with emojis as the title. In an interview granted to Absolute Radio microphones, Chris Martin stated that after "Music of the spheres" will follow no more than three other albums. "I think in a few albums we'll finish making albums. It's no joke, it's true, I think our catalog will end at 12 albums, but we'll keep playing live. So we'll do like the Rolling Stones, it'll be great to tour seventy years. It will be wonderful, if anyone wants to come. "

Coldplay, an exclusive live to present Music Of The Spheres In 2022, Coldplay will undertake a “sustainable and low carbon” tour which will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. The tour will be a net-zero emissions event in which the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere will be balanced by an equivalent amount removed. In Europe Coldplay will perform in Frankfurt (2 and 3 July 2022), Warsaw (8 July), Berlin (10 and 12 July), Paris (16 and 17 July), Brussels (5 and 6 August), London (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow (August 23). “Playing live and connecting with people is ultimately why we exist as a band,” they wrote on social media platforms. “At the same time, we are very aware of how the Planet is dealing with one climate crisis. So we’ve spent the past two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible and, just as importantly, to harness the potential of this event to move things forward. “