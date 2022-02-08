Coldplay and Selena Gomez, the official videoclip of the song Let Somebody Go has been released

Almost five months after the song was released on digital platforms, Let somebody go by Coldplay with Selena Gomez finally has a video on YouTube that already has millions of views

Almost five months after the single’s official release Let somebody go (September 14, 2021), Chris Martin by Coldplay e Selena Gomez are the protagonists of the official video clip of the song. A real work of art in black and white that opens with a wonderful kaleidoscope over the city and then meets the atmospheres of theInception typical of Christopher Nolan. The video shared by the British band on the YouTube content platform, just over 15 hours ago, has already registered the beauty of over 2 million and 600 thousand views.

Let somebody gothe video clip on Youtube deepening



Coldplay and Selena Gomez, the lyrics of the song Let Somebody Go Directed by Dave Meyers and featuring Chris Martin and Selena Gomez, the video for the single Let Somebody Goextracted from the album Music of the Spheres (2021) by the British band, is a very refined black and white story that, as the words of the song want, tells that if the love between two people was true, then we must also learn to let go. At the beginning of the song, Gomez and Martin embrace on the sides of a sidewalk immersed in the metropolis and in everyday life. And it is precisely from there that a journey made of melancholy, love and dreams starts, with representations that between reversals and mirror images, are very reminiscent of the atmospheres of Nolan and his historic film Inception or, for Marvel lovers, in the parallel world of Doctor Strange. It is not the first time that Dave Meyers collaborates with Coldplay. For them he also took care of the direction of the successful video clips of Higher Power And My Universewith BTS.

Chris Martin talks about the future of Coldplay deepening



Coldplay, three new albums coming by 2025 Recently guest of the famous American talk show The Ellen DeGeneres ShowChris Martin told the hostess something more about future studio projects of the band. In particular, Coldplay’s desire is to devote themselves to the world of musical, writing and composing songs for films and, consequently, albums that contain them. All before joking with the presenter, admitting that he has already found the name of the album which will be called East Side Story. “I think we’ve learned a lot from music over time,” Chris Martin said in the interview. “We are so lucky that we can only follow what feels right and we like. And that is what we have decided to do. That’s why our music will change ”. Not only are they heading towards new record projects, Coldplay will be leaving for a eco-sustainable world tour next month, with dates scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium, but also in Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities in July and August.