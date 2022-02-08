Coldplay and Selena Gomez: the poetic video of “Let Somebody Go” has arrived

A dream collaboration that has turned into reality. THE Coldplay they released the touching ballad on their latest album “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez and now the song also has an official music video. And yes, it is very beautiful.

“Let Somebody Go“Is the third single from the ninth album of the British group”Music of the Spheres“, After the hits”Higher Power” And “My Universe“. This last one realized together with BTS and able to debut at the top of the Billboard Chart of the best-selling singles in the United States. Even the piece made with Selena Gomez will it prove to be a success?

The song was featured by Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman with these words: “This is a really lovely ballad. We soon realized that she needed a female counterpart for the voice. We were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing over it, she loved the song and was happy to do so. “

Guy Berryman then added: “Collaborations in general are something we have only recently done. We never really did this before. When we were younger, we locked ourselves in a room and felt we had to try ourselves. But I think over time it has become more interesting for us to work with other people from different parts of the world, different genres. It just adds color and character to the music“.

The video for the song was directed by Dave Meyers in a refined black and white and sees as protagonists Chris Martin and Selena Gomez. Good vision.

