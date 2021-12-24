Coldplay announce the stop to new music from 2025

The announcement is one of the sensational ones. Chris Martin, frontman of the Coldplay , told BBC Radio 2 that he has already chosen with his bandmates what their future will be. The artist stated: “Our latest album will be out in 2025, After that I think we’ll just do one tour. Maybe we’ll do some collaborative stuff, but Coldplay’s discography will end ”. This is a statement released before a live performance by Chris Martin himself and those present in the studio confirmed to the English press that the singer-songwriter was totally honest and that this is not a joke.

Twelve albums and then just concerts, the Coldplay project

It is not the first time that Chris Martin talks about the hypothetical stop to new music by Coldplay. During the various interviews released for the presentation of the studio album “Music Of The Spheres”, Ninth in his career, the frontman explained that the group’s intention was to make 12 albums and then stop. Now, a few months later, the hypothetical year has also arrived in which at this point the twelfth album of Coldplay should be released. The basic idea, as told by Chris Martin himself, is that of close with new productions and concentrate exclusively on concerts, as has been happening to the Rolling Stones for some time now. A career that could continue only and exclusively with long tours.

Coldplay’s upcoming tour will be powered in part by a floor that generates electricity thanks to the movement of fans. There will also be bicycles, also capable of generating electricity if used by the spectators present. This type of initiative is part of a 12-point plan to reduce carbon consumption. The choice comes two years after Coldplay’s decision not to tour until they could have done so in a more sustainable way. Chris Martin said fans will be practically on the “kinetic floor”: “By moving, they feed the concert“.

The career and the last album Music of the spheres

Coldplay’s career began in 2000 with the release of the first album “Parachutes”, while the last recording project is “Music of the spheres”. From the album were extracted the singles “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez, “My Universe” with BTS and “Higher Power”, the latter allowing the group to receive a Grammy nomination for the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. Two nominations for the Brit Awards as band of the year and best rock / alternative band. According to estimates, the British band has so far sold over 100 million copies worldwide.