Coldplay, announced a new single with BTS

2021 could be confirmed as the year of unexpected collaborations. After featuring with Ed Sheeran in Permission to Dance, BTS will appear on the new Coldplay album, Music of the Spheres, out next October 15th. Today, in fact, the band led by Chris Martin has announced its new single, My Universe, in collaboration with the K-pop star band.

The song, produced by Max Martin, according to what emerged will be “Funky bilingual”. So, sung in both English and Korean, e will be released on September 24th. This collaboration will thus be the third taste of Coldplay’s new project, the ninth studio album. Music of the Spheres will be the sequel to Everyday Life, a record released in 2019 that led the Official UK Album chart and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the project also received a surprise Grammy nomination for album of the year, the first in the category in 12 years.

The collaboration between Coldplay and BTS comes after the special episode of the YouTube series Originals Released. In the episode, lasting 18 minutes, the Korean boyband told how it was born Permission to Dance and how they felt about the fans after the song was released.