Coldplay applies technology in vests for the deaf in their concerts

British alternative rock band Coldplay makes a difference because it is using other procedures so that its concerts are inclusive and thus be able to adapt their shows for all those who wish to attend. In this opportunity, the group focused on people who suffer from partial or total hearing problems.

The musical group during several presentations have made it possible for people with hearing disabilities to enjoy their music, this is due to some special vests that have a technological advance that allows them to increase vibrations and thus manage to perceive the songs.

Chris Martin, who is the vocalist of the group, already knew sign language because actress Dakota Johnson, his sentimental partner, had taught him.

In a recent concert in Mexico, the members of the band took the opportunity to seek support from the sign language instructors, which is why they offered their fans a better experience.

Functioning of the vests

This new tool for people with hearing problems it helps to send them vibrations with the collaboration of electronic bracelets that must go on both the legs and the wrists. In addition, the waves it emits change depending on the song and are also received by the skin.

This vest allows fans to control the vibrations that the songs send out, that is, the experience manages to be as personalized as possible for those who use it.

Those who are partially hearing impaired are given hearing aids that function as amplifiers.

Fans who have enjoyed this technological advance explained that there is no better way to perceive music than their skin. This fact is recorded because this part of the human body is the one that occupies the most space.

The alternative pop rock band works hand in hand with societies such as the Pedagogical Institute for Language Problems and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation Foundation (CIE) that seeks to improve needs with social programs and entertainment outside the home. As well as other organizations that are focused on people who have this difficulty.

However, it is not the first time that the group has put on a show of this type, because in Corona Capital 2018 different people who are deaf attended the event and had the opportunity to live the music with special vests.

