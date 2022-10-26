Coldplay arrived in Argentina: everything you need to know about them before their shows | New Web Diary

Tonight will be the first of the 10 shows that Coldplay plans to perform at the River Stadium, on October 25, 26, 28 and 29 and November 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8, within the framework of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. In the preview of the recitals, the British band was already in the news for different reasons: the arrival of bassist Guy Berryman and his tour of Buenos Aires, the presence of Jin from BTS in one of the presentations, the transmission of performances to theaters around the world, and even for a new type of dollar.

Today’s show will begin at 7:15 p.m. with the opening of the first guest artist, Zoe Goetusso, from Cordoba, who is expected to be present at all the presentations. Then, it will be the turn of the American Gabriela Wilson, known as HER, who will participate in 6 of the recitals, on October 25, 26, 28 and 29, and November 1, 2 and 4. At 9:15 p.m., the British band will go on stage before the Argentine public.

In this way, Coldplay will resume activity after a break due to the health of the singer, Chris Martin, diagnosed with a “serious lung condition”, which is why they had to reschedule the shows in Brazil. On November 8, Coldplay will close the South American leg of the tour at the Monumental and will return to the stage in March, the month in which they set new dates to play in São Paulo, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro. In April, the trip will continue through Europe.

10 facts about Coldplay in the run-up to their shows in Argentina

1. Guy Berryman’s tour of Buenos Aires

The first member of the group to arrive in the country was bassist Guy Berryman, who showed his tour of the City on Instagram. On Saturday he was at the Night of the Museums, he went through the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Malba, where he lamented that the line to enter the Frida Kahlo exhibition was “too long”. “Viva la vida”, the only song by the group that bears its title in Spanish, refers to one of the artist’s paintings.

2. Jin, the K-Pop phenomenon who will sing at one of Coldplay’s shows

BTS singer Jin will take the stage at River Plate Stadium on October 28 to perform his first solo single, “The Astronaut,” which he co-wrote with Chris Martin. The news generated the madness of his fans (called ARMY), who on Saturday set up tents in front of the Monumental to see his idol. Jin’s presence was confirmed on the South Korean pop band’s Twitter, with screenshots of a conversation between Martin and Jin.

3. Two of the ten performances will be broadcast live in theaters around the world

The recitals on October 28 and 29 will be broadcast live in movie theaters in more than 70 countries. In Argentina, fans will be able to see the concert starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Hoyts, Cinemark and Cinépolis complexes.

ðŸ“¡ LIVE BROADCAST from BUENOS AIRES Find your nearest screening and get tickets now, at https://t.co/ucbxKMoI0J A global live broadcast of the Music Of The Spheres world tour from River Plate Stadium In cinemas worldwide, October 28 / 29#ColdplayLiveBroadcast pic.twitter.com/rBRA51tawa — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 15, 2022

4. Coldplay’s record in Argentina

In June Coldplay announced its 10th date at River and thus surpassed the record for the number of recitals on that stage on the same tour, which until now had been held by Roger Waters with his show “The Wall”, which in 2012 performed 9 dates at the Monumental. With the announcement of the 8th date, the British band had already broken two other records: the Rolling Stones’ 5 shows in 1998 and Soda Stereo’s 6 on their comeback in 2007.

5. Coldplay dollar: a group that minted its own currency?

The national government resolved on October 13 to tax recreational and cultural activities provided in the country by non-residents with a 30% surcharge on the official exchange rate. Given the proximity of the disposition with the beginning of the shows of the British band, the media referred to this lien as “Coldplay dollar”.

6. Coldplay’s visits to Argentina

Coldplay’s first visit to Argentina was in 2007, when he gave three concerts at the Teatro Gran Rex. He returned in 2009 to present the album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, this time on River. In 2016 he gave a concert at the Estadio Único de La PlaTa for the opening of the A Head Full of Dreams tour.

7. The tour that brings Coldplay, respectful with the environment

Music Of The Spheres World Tour was announced on October 14, 2021, one day before the release of the self-titled album. Along with the announcement of the tour, they published a plan detailing that its development will require 50% less carbon dioxide compared to the A Head Full of Dreams Tour, which they carried out between 2016 and 2017. For that they carried out different measures: with BMW they created the first mobile and rechargeable show battery for each concert; they used lightweight, reusable materials for stage set-up and promised to plant a tree for every ticket sold.

8. “Viva la vida”: the origin of the only Coldplay song titled in Spanish

“Viva la vida” is the second single from the album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, Coldplay’s fourth studio album, released in 2008. Asked about the phrase in Spanish, Martin revealed in an interview that he read it in a painting of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and he was struck by the fact that the work was done shortly before her death, in 1954, and he wanted to pay tribute to her optimism after all the hardships she went through. “He went through a lot of garbage. And then he decided to make a giant painting in his house that said: ‘Viva la vida’. I just adore her bravery,” he stated.

9. 5 iconic Coldplay songs

Yellow (2000): was one of the singles from the “Parachutes” album, and is considered one of the most important rock ballads of the decade. The lyrics refer to an unrequited love for Martin.

In my Place (2002): He came to win a Grammy for best performance by a group with a vocalist. The video clip that accompanied the song was nominated for several awards. It is one of the band’s best-known songs, and appears as the lead single from the album A Rush of Blood to the Head.

The Scientist (2002): part of the album A Rush of Blood to the Head, talks about forgiveness in the couple. The strong point of the theme was Martin’s piano opening, something that was praised by critics. His promotional video, which used the device in reverse, won three awards from MTV.

Fix You (2005): was written by all the members of the band in a collaborative way for the album X&Y, and is built on an organ accompanied by a battery. After its release, its promotional video became a tribute to the victims of the July 7, 2005 bombing in London.

Viva la vida (2008): the theme about the fall of King Louis XVI during the French Revolution was a winner at the 2009 Grammy Awards, reached number 1 in the rankings of 36 countries and sold more than 5 million copies only in USA.

10. The loves of Chris Martin

The musician was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for more than a decade, with whom he had two children. They separated in 2016 and, shortly after, it transpired that he had brief romances with Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis. Until 2017, when he met Dakota Johnson, star of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, with whom he currently lives in the mansion they share in Malibu.

Source: Page 12