Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Femi Kuti and more sign an open letter calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty now.

Musicians and artists around the world signed an open letter Thursday, calling on world leaders, businesses and global citizens around the world to empower women and girls, to break down the systemic barriers that maintain people in poverty and to take urgent climate action.

The letter, which supports the Global Citizen campaign “End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t Wait”, focuses on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on efforts to eliminate the causes and consequences of extreme poverty. She calls on wealthy nations to “close the funding gap” of $3.5 trillion a year to meet the UN’s global goals.

Artists who signed the letter include 5 Seconds of Summer, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Bill Nye, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Camilo, Cathy Freeman, Charlie Puth, Chloe x Halle, Coldplay, Connie Britton, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, Dikembe Mutombo, DJ Cuppy, Duran Duran, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Femi Kuti, FINNEAS, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Lali, Lang Lang, Made Kuti, MÅNESKIN, Muzi, Nancy Isime, Nile Rodgers, Nomzamo Mbatha , Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Elba, and Tropkillaz.

“We call on leaders to act by fully committing the necessary funds to address the challenges we face,” the letter said. “We need to improve opportunities for girls around the world, tackle the systemic barriers that keep people poor and end the climate crisis. have stood in the way of ending extreme poverty and committing to levels of funding that will deliver real and lasting progress, not just a temporary fix.”

Never has the fight to end extreme poverty experienced such a major setback as the COVID-19 pandemic. The severe economic upheavals of the past two years have pushed more than 100 million people into extreme poverty, reversing six years of progress. An estimated 45 million people could face starvation this year if immediate interventions are not made.

Due to these and other crises, the financing gap to achieve the United Nations Global Goals has reached a total of $3.5 trillion, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Closing this gap requires a combination of bilateral and multilateral foreign aid, domestic resource mobilization, business and private philanthropy.

While that may seem like a lot of money, it is only a fraction of the $94 trillion in the global economy and only 1% of the more than $300 trillion in private wealth worldwide. Investing in the Global Goals – which include reducing poverty, ending hunger and supporting girls’ education – also generates financial returns. For example, according to the World Economic Forum, every dollar invested in girls’ rights and education generates $2.80 in local economic activity.

But more than the financial fallout, it is the daily reality that takes precedence: no one should live in extreme poverty, have difficulty in feeding themselves or be the victim of injustice in a world which has enough wealth and resources. to provide a quality standard of living for all.

“The poorest people on our planet continue to suffer,” the letter reads. “They don’t have access to food, healthcare and education. They have to deal with the realities of climate change – permanent drought in some places, floods and rising sea levels in others. They are unable to feed themselves, access basic medicines and health care, access finance or equity, and therefore provide their children with a better future.”

Rich countries, like those in the G7 and G20, must make an effort, says the open letter, and the campaign “End extreme poverty NOW” comes to amplify this rallying cry.

There is still time to become aware of shared responsibility and global solidarity. The countryside ” End extreme poverty NOW is based on three main pillars: breaking down the systemic barriers that trap people in poverty, starting with ending the COVID-19 pandemic; take concrete measures in favor of the climate; and empowering young women and adolescent girls around the world. And we won’t be able to do any of this without championing advocacy – activists must be free to agitate, journalists must be free to report, and advocacy groups must be able to amplify the voices of the most vulnerable. more marginalized.

“Our people and our planet are suffering right now,” reads the open letter. “We must therefore act now. No more delaying urgent action. No more promises and commitments. The future must be fully funded today.”

You can read the letter in its entirety and take action by adding your name now.