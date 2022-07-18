Coldplay breaks records at the Stade de France

Coldplay at the Stade de France (Seine-Saint-Denis), July 16, 2022. ALEXANDER THIERRY/DALLE APRF

And one, and two, and three… And four Stade de France for Coldplay. In this scorching mid-July, the London pop group enters the record books of the Dionysian enclosure with a performance that even the national Johnny – author yet three times of the pass of three – had not accomplished: bringing together 300,000 spectators on a tour of the site of Zidane’s exploits. This will not fail to despair the detractors of this formation born from the ashes of Britpop, at the end of the 1990s, and which has become, in its register, the most popular in the 21st century.e century. And who continue to wonder how music so devoid of asperities could conquer such a place.

Coldplay already knows the Stade de France well, having previously stopped there twice, in 2012 and 2017. After singing an encore Sparks, a melancholic ballad like Radiohead, from the first album parachutes (2000), singer Chris Martin will remember, Saturday July 16, their first Parisian concert – ” There was nobody “, in May 2000, in the small room of La Maroquinerie – and the omen of a journalist: “He had told us that we were too depressing and that we would not have a career. So we changed. Thanks to him ! »

A modest luminous globe adorned the cover of parachutes. For Music of the Spheres, Coldplay’s ninth album, released in the fall of 2021, has been replaced by a more flashy visual, a system of nine planets and three satellites. For the production, the quartet called on the Swedish Max Martin, the greatest hitmaker of his time (for Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd…). It was written that we would not escape duets, whether with Selena Gomez for the cutesy Let Somebody Go (at the Stade de France, the former Disney princess is replaced by the American singer of R’n’B HER, invited in the first part) or with the Korean boy band BTS for My Universea dance-pop title as elegant as those of David Guetta – who did not fail to remix it.

Contact with the public

In the end, a synthetic pop cut for stadiums. As if, at Coldplay, the touring medium should now define the style. With reinforcement of programmed sounds, the skipping single High Power opens the evening, after an appearance by the musicians worthy of a television broadcast of the Champions League. Their image appears on the screens as they move from the locker rooms – sorry, the dressing rooms – towards the lawn. Crossing to take place on one of the three stages, not the main one, but a second, set up in the heart of the pit.

