The match Come in Chivas and Monterey of Day 12 of Closure 2022 underwent a change in date. The duel was agreed for this Saturday, April 2. However, before the concerts that will have Coldplay at Akron Stadiumhad to be moved to Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m., as it appears on the page of the MX League.

The duel Chivas vs. Monterey was agreed for this Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m. on the field of Akron Stadiumbut this Monday on the page of the MX League It appeared that it will be played next Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m.

According to reports to ESPN, the date of the match had to move due to the poor conditions in which the field of the Akron Stadium, building that will host the Coldplay concerts on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, March 28, an event from which the lawn of the rojiblancos’ house could not be recovered.

Coldplay concert causes change of date for Chivas vs. Monterrey. /EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The confrontation between Guadalajara and Monterrey is added to the list of pending matches that the Closure 2022in which Toluca vs. Monterey of the fourth date, which will be played on April 6, in addition to Tijuana vs. Atlético de San Luis (still undefined) and Pachuca vs. Tigres (April 7) two matches on the ninth day that were interrupted by the violent acts that occurred during Querétaro vs. Atlas at La Corregidora Stadium.

Due to the above, the return of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to Akron Stadium will have to be postponed. The ‘King Midas’ had this property as his home between August 2020 and September 2021, time in which he directed 45 games to Chivas with 17 wins, 17 draws and eleven losses, in addition to 54 goals for 50 against.

Currently, both squads remain classified among the best 12 of the general table. Monterey he is seventh with 15 units; Meanwhile he Guadalajara marches in the tenth position with 13 points.