Coldplay: Dakota Johnson is in Mexico with Chris Martin

One of the happiest people to be in Mexico on the tour of Coldplay is dakota johnsongirlfriend of Chris Martinfrontman of the British pop rock and alternative rock band founded in London in 1996.

Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was captured by several fans excited and arriving on time at the group’s shows, and the true fans have not missed any details of what happens at each concert.

(Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith/AP)

The protagonist of the film “50 Shades of Gray” also agreed to take some photos with the fans of Coldplay, who proudly shared the images on social networks.

According to various reports, dakota johnson She arrived at the International Airport of Mexico City without an ostentatious security team and greeted the people who recognized her there.

Discreet and at the same time elegant, the actress and girlfriend of Chris Martin was seen wearing a coordinated pair of black pants and a white blouse.

She was also captured in a black strapless dress, loose hair and very smiling with those who recognized her. Chris and Dakota have dined at the exclusive Pujol restaurant, run by prestigious chef Enrique Olvera.

dakota johnson and Chris Martin They have been in a relationship for approximately four years, and it is known that the couple recently bought a luxurious house for 12.5 million dollars, which they live together.

Before dating Martin, the actress was associated with the lead singer of the band Drowners, Matthew Hitt. For her part, Chris Martin He was married for eleven years to Gwyneth Paltrow with whom he had two children: Apple Blythe Alison (May 14, 2004) and Moses Bruce Anthony (April 8, 2006).