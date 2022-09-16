Coldplay in Colombia: details of the vocalist, Chris Martin, who perhaps did not know

Chris Martin of Coldplay. Infobae Colombia tells you some information that you may not have known about the artist who will be performing this September 16 and 17 in Bogotá. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Christopher Anthony John Martin, better known as Chris Martin, He is a musician, singer, composer, record producer, and has also ventured into social activism for different environmental causes, inclusion, and others related to human rights.

He is the eldest son of Anthony Martin, an accountant, and Alison Martin, a music teacher. Hence his passion for art. He studied at Exeter Cathedral School and Shermorne School, schools considered prestigious in Great Britain.

Together with his band Coldplay, he achieved world fame with the musical theme ‘Yellow’ in 2000, which catapulted him on the music charts. Part of his activism has been focused on hunger prevention and has even called attention to fair and responsible trade.

His first contact with music was clearly through his mother, who taught this subject at schools in Exeter, the city where he was born the lead singer of Coldplay. At the age of 7, his parents gave him a ukulele and it was at that time that the interest in learning to play this musical instrument arose.

At the age of 11 he had already composed his first song and at 13 his parents decided to send him to study at a boarding school. Before this, when he studied at Exeter Cathedral School he was part of the school bands Floating Insomnia, Identity Crisis Y The Rocking Honkies.

On his change to a boarding school, the artist confessed that going to this type of education at the age of 13 or 15 is not easy and declared himself a fanatic for religion, naive and quite critical of people’s actions.

“I was unpopular for three years, and then everything changed when I was 16. But it was already marked with I’m going to get out of here and show you bastards what’s what so I’m very grateful for that challenging period between 13 and 16, facing that typical school mentality blindness of ‘You’re gay, you’re bad at sports, you’re this or that’”Chris Martin said in an interview.

You may be interested in: Lucas Arnau announced musical collaboration with Marbelle and was teased by “pure mamertos”

Overcome the stage of his adolescence, Chris Martin came to study at the university, a complicated process, because in each of his applications the different educational institutions in the United Kingdom rejected him. It is still unknown which was the first to notify him of his refusal.

Wanting to study English to better compose his songs, he worked for six months at Shed Studios in Zimbabwe, his mother’s homeland, producing jingles for plays at St. George’s College in Harare. In 1996 she continued her studies at the University College from London, where he opted for Ancient World Sciences, graduating with honors in Latin and Greek. It was there that he met his Coldplay bandmates: Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion..

The first name that the band took was Pectoralz. The last member to join the band was Will Champion and they decided to change to starfish, but the name was not at all attractive to the record companies, so they made the decision to finally choose Coldplay. The album with which they debuted as a band was parachute, which included the song Yellow.

Since then they have released several albums and other singles, of which the following stand out: A Rush of Blood to the Head, Live 2003, X&Y, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, Prospekt’s March, LeftRightLeftRightLeft, Mylo Xyloto, Live 2012, Ghost Stories, Ghost Stories Live, A Head Full of Dreams, Kaleidoscope, Live In Buenos Aires and Everyday Life selling close to 100 million copies to date, becoming the best-selling artists worldwide.

The singer was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he had two children: Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin. After eleven years of relationship, they decided to distance themselves. Currently he is in a relationship with fellow actress Dakota Johnson, remembered for her role in the hit movie ’50 Shades of Grey’.

This concert in Colombia is part of his world tour Music Of The Spheres, album presented in October. The concert was announced on December 6 and since then all the fans of the band have shown their enthusiasm for the date.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years and we’re so excited to play songs from all of our time together.” In addition, he confirmed that he will continue to add more dates around the world.

If you plan to attend the concert, these are some of the recommendations that the organizers of the event have given to those attending the concert, which already brings together thousands of people in the surroundings of the El Campín Stadium for admission.

Coldplay in Colombia: Ocesa gave some recommendations to the attendees. Taken from Twitter

KEEP READING:

Dua Lipa concert in Bogotá: consider the logistics of the event

Coldplay was about to cancel their concerts in Bogotá for an unexpected reason

Coldplay confirms the date of their second concert in Bogotá for 2022