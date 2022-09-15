Coldplay in concert: cinemas around the world will broadcast the entire show | Peru | Buenos Aires | Live | River Plate Stadium | Music Of The Spheres | ATMP | Music

thousands of fans of Coldplay they did not reach tickets for the two dates in Peru. However, the group has decided to give a new opportunity for them to see them in concert. This would be a live transmission of the presentations that will be given in Argentina for the cinemas of all the world.

Coldplay in Peru It will take place this September 13 and 14 at the National Stadium, an event that returns after the success of the 2016 concert, which also had sold-out tickets. Meanwhile, for the fans who did not get their ticket, they would attend the presentation in theaters.

Coldplay concert in theaters

The official accounts of Coldplay announced that they will broadcast their “Music of the Spheres” tour concert from the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to all the world cinemas.

It is worth mentioning that the British group will have 10 dates in the same venue . Given this, thousands of fans began to comment on their enthusiasm for the surprise of the artists.

When will the Coldplay concert be released in theaters?

According to the publication, the live concerts from Buenos Aires will be released on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 October . Likewise, the sale of tickets will begin this Sunday, September 15. Users can register at the following LINK to live the experience with Coldplay: https://www.coldplaycinema.live/

Will the Coldplay concert be in Peruvian theaters?

Being a worldwide event, it is likely that “Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires” Come to the Peruvian cinemas. Recently, the Cinemark theater chain made a publication in its stories on social networks, where a stadium full of lights was seen.

“The concert that is coming to the big screen at Cinemark”, they write.

Cinemark Publishing. Photo: Instagram/@cinemarkperu

Coldplay in Peru: Dakota Johnson causes a furor when arriving in Lima with Chris Martin

Chris Martin, leader of the mythical band Coldplay, arrived in Lima on the afternoon of September 12 to be present at their concerts on the 13 and 14 at the National Stadium. However, the British singer did not arrive alone, but was accompanied by his representatives, security and a woman. This last person, according to fan reports, was dakota johnsonhis girlfriend.

His presence caused a furor among the couple’s followers, who on Twitter shared photos and videos expressing their emotion at seeing the protagonist of “50 shades of Grey” on Peruvian soil.

“I am breathing the same air as Camila Cabello, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson”, “Dakota Johnson is with him. Double prize, friends”, were some of the tweets.