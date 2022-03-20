Coldplay in concert – Coldplay “with all the powers” begins a world tour in Costa Rica that will arrive next Tuesday in Santo Domingo

Coldplay began their new world tour on Friday night in the Costa Rican capital, that this Tuesday 22 will arrive in Santo Domingo with a visual aesthetic and artistic delivery “outburst” with guarantees that they will jump and sing nonstop for two hours.

The British band took the audience gathered at the National Stadium in San José to a formidable experience, leading them through a musical frenzy that takes them from the genesis of “Yellow”, from their debut album “Parachutes” (year 2000) to the songs from his renewed repertoire compiled on the album “Music of the Spheres”, which also gives the tour its name.

A gigantic, peaceful crowd of 43,000 people settled in the spaces available at the National Stadium (another similar number will repeat this Saturday) to catch the emotions and the extraordinary vibe that Coldplay inspires.

In addition to his songs, the “coloratura” and the charisma of the vocalist, Chris Martin, the show rests its magic in the arms of the fans through light bracelets that become the magical part of the night as they are an integral part of every moment.

The visual of the stadium with those LED light bracelets is from a movie and they generated a perfect, unique, special sensory connection between the band and the public every time they lit up or changed colors, depending on the rhythm, whether it was pop, rock or ballad.

A long corridor in the very center of the field and that connects to the main stage (which is not covered) brings Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion closer together. Those present have in this model better angles to see their artists.

Two large round screens at the ends and an oval one behind the stage also help to appreciate the details because they focus on the protagonists and not on filling them with extra or off-stage images.

Coldplay’s musical combination goes like a wave over the crowd that for the two decades of validity it already brings together two generations, between adults and young people. Interestingly, they also attract children and many teenagers.

the mighty song “Higher Power” gave the gun to the race of emotions that never stops until you reach the goal.

Along the way the temperature rises and they reach the climax with a series of songs that are Coldplay brand, among them “Paradise” and “Scientist” and “Viva la vida”.

Chris Martin has a great attraction for females. The screams in the stadium make it clear. An unexpected moment was staged when they went down to “rub shoulders” with some of the fans.

The group transmits pure life every second during a journey that is not only due to its 22 years of intentional impact, but also due to its real commitment to the environment.

The pyrotechnics used in the show, as well as the confetti and even the bracelets are biodegradable.

Both in Costa Rica and in Santo Domingo the production is by Saymon Diaz, who walked through the crowd checking the greatness of the band and that the logistics established by him, José Chabebe and the entire SD Concerts team are as planned.

For the show on Tuesday 22 at the Olympic Stadium of Santo Domingo the place is conditioned for some 33 thousand people.

What they experienced in Costa Rica is a guarantee without doubt that the attendees will leave saying: “It was worth it.” As Chris Martin, who often forced himself to speak Spanish, said: he lives “a mess.”