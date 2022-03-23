Coldplay in DR – “Bachata Rosa”, the hit performed by Coldplay that connected England and DR in a magical night

The concert of the British band Coldplay left its mark in the Dominican Republic, not only through the interpretation of its greatest hits, but also by connecting with the Creole public in a more intimate way, from its roots, with a song by maestro Juan Luis Guerra.

Chris Martin, the group’s vocalist, amazed the thousands of fans when in the middle of the silence he took his guitar and he sang the first verses of “Bachata Rosa”, a hit from the 90s that never goes out of style.

In his own way and in Spanish, the British singer-songwriter enlivened the night and lit up the faces of the audience that looked expectantly at the show and joined a voice.

Your interpreters react

Juan Luis Guerra thanked the British band and Chris Martin for providing “a night of joy” to the Dominican public, demonstrating once again that music transcends borders and continents.

“Thrilled with this beautiful version of Bachata Rosa! Thanks to Chris Martin and Coldplay for a night of joy to the Dominican public !!”, wrote the Dominican singer-songwriter on Instagram.

Through Twitter, the musician and chorister of the band 440, Roger Zayas, expressed his emotion at witnessing a concert of such magnitude, but above all the unexpected moment of Chris Martin interpreting the classic by Juan Luis Guerra. “Witnessing a moment like this, totally unexpected, shakes you the finest of your emotions. Few times in my career have I felt pride like in this moment, so special! Thank you @coldplay #chrismartin @JuanLuisGuerra”, reads the publication .

– Roger Zayas (@RogerZayas) March 23, 2022

“Bachata Rosa”, the story of a hit

The bachata and merengue album, “Bachata Rosa”, by singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, was released on December 11, 1990, under the Karen Record label and last year it celebrated 30 decades in the market.

At the time it was said that, with this album, Juan Luis “put a jacket and tie on the bachata”, but, in addition, it contains a merengue with musical arrangements and lyrics that exhibit a distinctive quality.

It was also written that it was the album that opened the doors of the world to the group Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 the album, which had sold more than five million copies at that time, allowed Guerra to remain firm on his tour of Latin America , United States and Europe. Also on this album Juan Luis wins his first Grammy.

A proud

On that occasion Zayas, a member of the 4.40 group, proudly recalled the release of the album of which he was a part.

“If I feel super proud of something, it is to belong to this band and all its achievements. Being there from the beginning, 36 years ago, makes this time the definition of my career as an artist,” the artist commented on his Instagram account.

And he added: “Having been part of an event like “Bachata Rosa” and having collaborated in this incredible production fills me with the greatest satisfaction. Thanks to the boss, @juanluisguerra and my other brothers @marcohernandeztaveras and @adalgisap for the story and the memories”.

Topics

“Rosalía”, “Like a bee to the honeycomb”, “Love letter”, “Little stars and goblins”, “Asking for your hand”, “The bilirubin”, “Bubbles of love”, “Pink Bachata”, “Reforest me” and “Come with me civilian.”

Spotify

With nearly five million monthly listeners, the top of popular songs is headed by “Pink Bachata”, “Burbujas de amor” and “La bilirrubina”.