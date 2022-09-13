Entertainment

Coldplay in Lima: more tickets go on sale for the concert on September 13 and 14 | Teleticket | Peru 2022 | Music

Just a few hours after his first concert in Lima, Coldplay announced the sale of more tickets for their shows, scheduled for September 13 and 14. After having launched a number of special tickets, called infinity tickets, the British do not want any follower of our country to be left without seeing them. Find out the details here.

