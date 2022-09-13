Coldplay in Lima: more tickets go on sale for the concert on September 13 and 14 | Teleticket | Peru 2022 | Music

Just a few hours after his first concert in Lima, Coldplay announced the sale of more tickets for their shows, scheduled for September 13 and 14. After having launched a number of special tickets, called infinity tickets, the British do not want any follower of our country to be left without seeing them. Find out the details here.

What Coldplay tickets are available?

During the afternoon of Monday, September 12, fans of Coldplay who could not get tickets to see their favorite band in one of their two scheduled performances in our capital were amazed with the pleasant news: more tickets have been put on sale.

Apparently, the British would be happy with the success after announcing their presentations in our territory and they were encouraged to open new spaces in each of the areas. This would be valid for both dates: September 13 and 14.

These are the tickets available to see Coldplay in Lima this Tuesday, September 13. Photo: Teleticket

These are the tickets available to see Coldplay in Lima this Wednesday, September 14. Photo: Teleticket

It is worth mentioning that these tickets were not equivalent to the infinity tickets released a few days ago. That is, the price of these recently released is not S / 92. These new seats, which can also be obtained through the official Teleticket portal, cost according to the desired area.

In the early hours of today, Tuesday, September 13, it was confirmed that There are no longer tickets available to enter the concert.

Coldplay: experience the band’s tour from the movies

This is not the only surprise Coldplay for his followers. Through their networks, the group had announced that those fans who could not see them live will be able to live the experience of the “Music of the Spheres” tour from the cinema.

The band will record every minute of their performance on the river plate stadium of Buenos Aires, a show that will be broadcast on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 in different cinemas internationally. The sale of tickets to see this film will begin this Sunday, September 15.

The Coldplay group will sing their greatest hits at the National Stadium. Photo: Samsung

These are the possible songs that Coldplay will sing

It has been recorded that Coldplay He is presenting 24 songs in each concert of his “Music of the spheres” tour. While there are times when they make minor changes to their hit list, the Brits are expected to perform the following songs:

“ scientist ”

“Live life”

“Hymn for the weekend”

“higher power”

“Adventure of a lifetime”

“Paradise”

“CharlieBrown”

“Let somebody go”

“Politics”

“In my place”

“Yellow”

“human heart”

“People of the pride”

“Clocks”

“Infinity signs”

“Something just like this”

“Midnight”

“myuniverse”

“A sky full of stars”

“Sparks”

“A girl like you”

“Blinded by your grace, pt. 1″

“Humankind”

“Fix you”

“Biutyful.”

Chris Martin arrived in Peru with Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin, the leader of Coldplay arrived in Lima on the night of September 12 to be present at the concerts he will give today and tomorrow at the National Stadium. The singer surprised his followers by arriving in Lima accompanied by his representatives, his security and a woman. This last person, according to fan reports, was dakota johnsonhis girlfriend.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. Photo: composition/THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM/Twitter capture

Through which doors will the National Stadium be entered for the concert?

the legendary band Coldplay will shake the National Stadium tonight, September 13, with its first concert. Therefore, various doors have been enabled for entry.