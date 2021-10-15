Coldplay: “Let’s make three more records, then that’s enough.” And with “Music Of The Spheres” men and love from outer space sing

“Each of us is an alien somewhere“. So in summary i Coldplay – band with 100 million records sold worldwide – on their ninth studio album “Music Of The Spheres“, Which comes two years after”Everyday Life”, Born in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles and Paris. A change of course not only in content but also in production. After having “tested” the famous producer Max Martin – who has collaborated with the likes of The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, just to name a few – on the tracks “Orphans” and “Champion of the World” from the previous album, this time he was entrusted with everything “Music Of The Spheres”. “We said to him ‘Do your thing and we’ll do ours. And if it works, great! But if it doesn’t work, no one has anything to lose. ‘ – said Chris Martin – So, just before he arrived Higher Power, I had done a whole music session in the studio with him to rehearse the songs on this album. He said, ‘Yes, no, maybe, change that.’ Stuff like a real Mr. Miyagi (famous character from the cult movie “Karate Kid”, ed). It seemed that whatever we did was really something new to both of us ”. A little curiosity: the two Martins are obviously not related, they met at a Rihanna concert and there the professional and personal sympathy took place.

The result is a record with an “open” sound that touches the strings of emotions and memories (from the 80s to the use of synths) but at the same time presses the accelerator on rock. In short, a record ready to be played in the world tour scheduled for 2022, but above all that reflects the concept, linked to spatial symbolism and the concept of immensity. “From another planet they still call us humanity”, sing Coldplay already projected on another planet or star. Among the twelve tracks we highlight the psychedelic “Humankid“, The romantic”Let Somebody Go“In duet with Selena Gomez, there is no lack of political rock song like”People Of The Pride“(” We will all be free to fall in love with whoever we want and say yes “), 1980s for”My Universe“, Full of pop and falsetto with”Biutyful“. There is no shortage of musical interludes such as “Alien Choir”, “Music Of The Spheres II” and “Coloratura” which lasts over ten minutes. A beautiful album that ranks among the latest most successful productions between “Viva la vida or Death and All His Friends” of 2008 and “A Head Full of Dreams” of 2015.

The universe theme seems to have been very dear to the band for over ten years. There was some clue in a blog post by Roadie41, published on the band’s website in 2010, where Chris Martin proposed a musical project to build a “solar system”. In the album “Everyday Life” the CD booklets contained two pages with a black and white photo of the 1930s of a billboard in a field showing the words “Music Of The Spheres” And “Coldplay Coming Soon”. Other hints of space are also hidden in the “Champion Of The World” video. In short, the most attentive fans were already prepared for this new space mission by Chris Martin and associates.

The band is therefore ready to go on tour, starting from 18 March 2022, which will see them on stage in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, America and then Europe in Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. Absent for now Italy. A little live tasting took place last October 12th, when the new album premiered in front of 2,000 select fans at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire. But Chris Martin already has clear ideas about the future and in an interview with Andy Bush said: “I think we’ll finish making records on the twelfth album. This is not a joke, it is true. On what will happen next I think we will continue to play together again ”.

THE LIGHTING IN THE TAVERN OF “STAR WARS”

The lighting for this record came to Chris Martin after watching the Mos Eisley Tavern scene in “Star Wars”, full of aliens. The artist wondered what musicians in other galaxies might be like. The album is set in a fictional solar system called “The Spheres” which consists of 9 planets, 3 natural satellites, a star and a nebula. Each trace represents a celestial body. The album is set in a fictional solar system called “The Spheres” which consists of 9 planets, 3 natural satellites, a star and a nebula. Each trace represents a celestial body. Following the tracklist of the album are: Neon Moon I (“Music of the Spheres”), Kaotica (“Higher Power”), Echo (“Humankind”), Kubik (“Alien Choir”), Calypso (“Let Somebody Go” ), Supersolis (“Human Heart”), Ultra (“People of the Pride”), Floris (“Biutyful”), Neon Moon II (“Music of the Spheres II”), Epiphane (“My Universe”), Infinity Station (“Infinity Sign”), and Coloratura (“Coloratura”). An unnamed natural satellite that orbits Echo, while both of Neon’s moons orbit Epiphane.

IN THE ALBUM THE SONS, THE BTS, SELENA GOMEZ AND THE ACTOR STEPHEN FRY

There are important appearances on the disc. Starting with Chris Martin’s children: 17-year-old Apple Martin (in the intro of “Higher Power”, he co-wrote “Let Somebody Go”), in the chorus of “Humankind” is the 15 year old Moses Martin. In “Music of the Spheres II” they are present all the children of the band’s musicians – in addition to the aforementioned Apple and Moses – also Violet Buckland, Ava and Julio Champion, and Doris Sandberg, daughter of Max Martin. In “Let Somebody Go” there is Selena Gomez, “My Universe” is the duet with BTS that debuted at # 1 on the Bilboard chart. Davide Rossi he arranged the strings and played in “Biutyful” and is present in “Coloratura”. For “Humankind” among the authors, besides Coldplay, there are John Hopkins, British musician and composer, active in electronic music and actor and voice actor Stephen Fry. “People Of The Pride” contains elements of the Australian singer’s track “Black & Gold” Sam Sparro.