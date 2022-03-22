Coldplay musicians arrive in Dominican territory and go to reforest in Nigua

The musicians of the English band Coldplay arrived in Santo Domingo for their concert this Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium and the first thing they did this Monday was go to reforest in Nigua.

“One day after the @Coldplay concert at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, the members of the band visited the Reforestation Center in the Ecological Park of Nigua (Playa los Cuadritos),” published the businessman Saymon Díaz on his Instagram.

The local producer of the Coldplay show posted his message alongside several photos of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion planting trees.

Coldplay has made a commitment to the environment. His is real, they are not words. They not only assume it as a reflexive discourse, as is customary in other propaganda concerts, but they go into action. Nigua is a good example.

His demands are no longer those of the former meaning of being famous that included dozens of bottles of alcohol or water of certain brands or non-existent towels or fruits from the other side of the world. Theirs is a real commitment to planet Earth and its inhabitants.

For that, they contract a company that is in charge of recycling the waste that guarantees its promise of a friendly concert with the planet.

Among its actions it also includes that fireworks, confetti, bracelets and other items used during the show are made with biodegradable products.

They also don’t use plastic utensils in the dressing rooms or on stage.

Since 2019 they have implemented a program that helped them identify processes to avoid, reduce and mitigate their own carbon emissions at concerts and that will enable 50% less emissions compared to their previous tour “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” .

Even a percent of the proceeds from the sale of the tickets will go to various environmental programs in different parts of the world. That part is non-negotiable.

Coldplay kicked off the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” on Friday in Costa Rica and will perform for the first time in the Dominican Republic.