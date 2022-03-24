Coldplay seduces the Dominican public and packs the Olympic Stadium

Santo Domingo, EFE.- The British band Coldplay took the Dominican public into the stratosphere with the concert it offered this Tuesday in Santo Domingo as part of its “Music of the Spheres” tour, a show that offers much more than music.

A staging full of color, with projections, laser lights, pyrotechnics, flares and confetti provided the spectators with endless stimuli parallel to the performance of Chris Martin and his crew, who started the concert with the theme that gives title to this tour, loaded with messages in favor of caring for the environment.

The Olympic Stadium in the Dominican capital was a small universe full of stars, suggested by the LED bracelets worn by the attendees and that changed color to the beat of hits from different eras of the group, such as “Viva la vida”, “Higher Power ”, “Yellow” or “Clocks”.

Martin sweated his shirt, as devoted to the public as the public to him. If the vocalist asked the audience to raise their hands, they raised them, if he asked them to jump, they jumped, and if he asked them to give up their cell phones for at least one song, the audience obediently put them away.

He also made an effort to address the audience in Spanish until the group left the stage, at which point the audience, chanting the most played oh, oh, oh in history (“Viva la vida”), made the band reappeared to please the fans with several encores, but not in the expected place.

Pending the main stage and the satellite structure linked to it by a catwalk through which Martin moved more than a model in a Fashion Week, it took some time for the attendees to realize that the leader of the band was in another unexpected place. .

In a third structure of small dimensions, and after asking (this time in English) that the public send their energy to a world that is going through a difficult time, he surprised the attendees with some verses of the song by Juan Luis Guerra “Bachata rosa” , which he performed accompanied only by an acoustic guitar.

The song “Biutyful”, performed as a duo with a puppet, put an end (this time) to about two hours of positive energy and some Martian moments, in what was Coldplay’s first performance in the Dominican Republic.

It was also their first “carbon neutral” concert in the Caribbean, since the band demanded that the organizers recycle the waste of plastics, cardboard or other materials generated during their performance.

In fact, the band does everything possible to reduce polluting emissions to a minimum on this tour, which began on March 18 in Costa Rica, and will take it to Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Scotland. , England and Brazil.EFE