News

Coldplay sing Fix You live with Billie Eilish [VIDEO]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Coldplay

A beautiful version of Fix You with two special guests

That Fix You is one of the best Coldplay songs, we already know. The song has been a classic of the band’s repertoire for at least fifteen years and you can immediately prove it by listening to how the audience in this video knows the words by heart and sings them together with Chris Martin. But it is not so much this that makes the performance of the English group, yesterday, special at the event Global Citizen Live.

In fact, the commotion exceeds the alert levels when Martin welcomes on stage two other participants in the event: Billie and Finneas O’Connell. The two brothers join the lead singer of Coldplay in the interpretation of the piece, in front of an audience in raptures. The energy is fantastic and it’s great to see, once more, different generations and artists united by a love of music.

THE Coldplay I’m about to release their brand new album, Music of the Spheres, due out in mid-October. The album was preceded by two singles: Higher Power And My Universe, the latter made together with k-pop superstars BTS. The new work will see the high-sounding name of as producer Max Martin and promises a return to the indie pop sounds characteristic of the English group.

With regard to Billie and Finneasinstead, 2021 is also proving to be a golden year. At the end of July Happier Than Ever, the second album by the American singer, already acclaimed by audiences and critics as one of the albums of the year, was released. Also Finneas will release a work, his first official album, in mid-October (among other things on the same day as Coldplay). Great things are promised.

Loading...
Advertisements

Keep following us on our official Facebook page, La Scimmia Sente, la La Ape fa.

I write about music, culture, art, entertainment and cinema. I published on Cinergie, Digressioni, Radio Càos, Rock and Metal in My Blood.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

519
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
440
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
339
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
338
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
337
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
325
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
325
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
319
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
211
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top