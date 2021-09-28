Coldplay sing Fix You live with Billie Eilish [VIDEO]

A beautiful version of Fix You with two special guests

That Fix You is one of the best Coldplay songs, we already know. The song has been a classic of the band’s repertoire for at least fifteen years and you can immediately prove it by listening to how the audience in this video knows the words by heart and sings them together with Chris Martin. But it is not so much this that makes the performance of the English group, yesterday, special at the event Global Citizen Live.

In fact, the commotion exceeds the alert levels when Martin welcomes on stage two other participants in the event: Billie and Finneas O’Connell. The two brothers join the lead singer of Coldplay in the interpretation of the piece, in front of an audience in raptures. The energy is fantastic and it’s great to see, once more, different generations and artists united by a love of music.

THE Coldplay I’m about to release their brand new album, Music of the Spheres, due out in mid-October. The album was preceded by two singles: Higher Power And My Universe, the latter made together with k-pop superstars BTS. The new work will see the high-sounding name of as producer Max Martin and promises a return to the indie pop sounds characteristic of the English group.

With regard to Billie and Finneasinstead, 2021 is also proving to be a golden year. At the end of July Happier Than Ever, the second album by the American singer, already acclaimed by audiences and critics as one of the albums of the year, was released. Also Finneas will release a work, his first official album, in mid-October (among other things on the same day as Coldplay). Great things are promised.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep following us on our official Facebook page, La Scimmia Sente, la La Ape fa.