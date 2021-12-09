Coldplay to X Factor / “We will finish making records on the twelfth album”

THE Coldplay are the super guests of the final of X Factor 2021. The band led by Chris Martin arrives in Italy to present the brand new unreleased album entitled “Music Of The Spheres”. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, the band is back with their ninth album of unreleased tracks exactly two years after “Everyday Life”. The album marks a real change of direction for the band that collaborated throughout the record with the famous producer Max Martin, to be clear the one who hides behind the productions of The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. A very heartfelt collaboration for Coldplay as Chris Martin said: “we said to him ‘Do your thing and we will do ours. And if it works, great! But if it doesn’t work, no one has anything to lose. ‘So, just before Higher Power arrived, I had a whole music session in the studio with him to rehearse the songs on this album. He said, ‘Yes, no, maybe, change that.’ Real stuff Mr. Miyagi. It seemed like whatever we did was really new to both of us. “

A record that sounds like something otherworldly, something that goes beyond with the band specifying: “each of us is an alien somewhere”. A varied and impactful album in which modern themes are dealt with, we talk about humanity, but also about love.

Coldplay: the new album talks about the universe

THE Coldplay they have always been very attentive to the theme of the universe in their musical productions. Suffice it to say that in the previous album “Everyday Life” the entire booklet of the disc contained pages with black and white photos dating back to the 30s with an advertising sign in a field with the words “Music Of The Spheres” and “Coldplay Coming. Soon “. Space and the universe have always been a source of inspiration for the psychedelic band that in a few years could hang up the microphone as the frontman revealed: “I think we will finish making records on the twelfth album. This is not a joke, it is true. On what will happen next I think we will continue to play together again ”. Will it really be like this?

