Coldplay vocalist greeted Honduras in Spanish during the concert in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA.- Coldplaythe British band, gave a concert in the city of San José, Costa Rica, where hundreds of Central Americans gathered to enjoy a night of classics.

The band kicked off its “Music of the Spheres” world tour in times of pandemic in Costa Rica last Friday and Saturday, a spectacular event that gathered around 40,000 fans from neighboring countries.

During this meeting, Chris Martinthe vocalist of Coldplay, He took the opportunity to greet and welcome his fans from various countries, among which Honduras stood out. “Welcome all Costa Ricans, also to our friends from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,” were the singer’s first words.

The curious thing that caught the attention of many was that he did it in Spanish, something unexpected that caused laughter among the public and the vocalist.

It was so Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion They began their repertoire with classic and recent productions at the National Stadium of the Tico country. They opened the concert with Higher Power, one of their new releases.

