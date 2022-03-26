Coldplay Vocalist Sings “Bachata Rosa”

Getty Coldplay pays tribute to Juan Luis Guerra

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, paid a small tribute to Latin music by singing the famous song “Bachata rosa” by Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra, leaving all the attendees emotional after his performance.





The famous British band took its “Music of the Shepares” tour to the Dominican Republic, where 60,000 fans gathered at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium to listen to their most successful songs such as “Viva La Vida”, with a full house in your first date. The surprise of the night came when Chris Martin took an acoustic guitar and played the song “Bachata Rosa”, the Coldplay vocalist paid tribute to the music of the Dominican singer and showed that his Spanish has improved.

Juan Luis Guerra reacts to the surprise

After the Coldplay stop in the Dominican Republic, Juan Luis Guerra was honored and grateful to his colleague Chris Martin for which he dedicated a message to him on his social networks: “Excited with this beautiful version of ‘Bachata Rosa’. Thanks to Chris Martin and Coldplay for a night of joy to the Dominican public, “the publication reads. Hours later, the group was present in the comments and replied: “Thank you for this beautiful song.”

It is not the first time that he surprises his audience by singing in Spanish





The band has always been close to Spanish, as it is not the first time they sing in our language. On one occasion Chris Martin caused a furore by singing reggaeton during the Global Citizen concert, as he joined Shakira to sing ‘Blackmail’, originally performed by Maluma.





In 2017 at a concert in Argentina, the audience was moved to hear “Música Ligera” by the mythical Argentine band Soda Stereo. Now he knows how to steal the hearts of all Hispanics by singing this famous song by the Dominican interpreter.

his concert tour

“Music of the spheres” began its tour on March 18, 2022 in San José, Costa Rica and made a stop in the Dominican Republic, now it will go to the United States, Mexico, Germany, Poland, France, Scotland, England, among others. others.

On March 19, Coldplay gave a concert in Costa Rica and invited a group of people with hearing disabilities, who enjoyed the show, since the band used sign language for the song “Something just like this”.

Its staging is emblematic in the show, it combined in the scenery a concept that simulated a sidereal space, a fireworks game, fireworks, rain of confetti, balls and even puppets, delighting with a whole visual spectacle, accompanied by messages that asked take care of the environment.

The tribute made by Coldplay was shared by several fans who attended the concert and did not stop applauding the band for their great performance. For their part, we are so proud of our music and what it means to big bands today.