Coldplay: Why did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow get divorced? | separation | marriage | how they met | friendship | Jennifer Lawrence | ATMP | Famous

Chris Martinvocalist and member of the British group of Coldplay, will return to Lima with an incredible concert that already has sold out tickets. In addition to the fact that the singer has achieved thousands of successes on an artistic level, he has also managed to conquer the hearts of Hollywood artists, one of the most important of which is his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

How did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship start?

The American press related Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow since before they started a relationship. According to an interview that the actress gave to The Huffington Post, both came together due to rumors of romance they had.

One of the episodes that he remembered the most in the interview was when the media told Chris that she would attend one of his concerts in Los Angeles in 2002, but this never happened. He got angry at the rumor and commented, “ This is my ‘girlfriend’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s fault.” . Some time later, they began to have a relationship and got married in 2003. They are both parents to Apple and Moses.

Chris Martin was by Gwyneth Paltrow’s side when her father passed away. Photo: AFP

Why did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow get divorced?

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow They formed one of the most stable couples in 2013, until they announced their separation the following year with a statement on networks. “ We have tried hard for more than a year to see what was possible to do between us, and we have come to the conclusion that we should be apart despite how much we love each other,” they wrote.

The vocalist of Coldplay He appeared on BBC Radio 1 a few months after announcing his divorce. In it, she commented on some of the reasons why they made this difficult decision. Her divorce would be dealt with by Martin’s mood problems. “ A couple of years ago I was not able to enjoy the good times and wonderful things around me Chris commented for BBC Radio 1.

On the other hand, People magazine pointed out that the separation would also be dealt with by the artists schedules, as they had two houses in Los Angeles and London, which made the marriage complicated.

The friendship of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Despite being divorced Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow They live a great friendship, since their priority is “the good of their children”. Likewise, Paltrow found love again with Brad Falchuckas did Martin with “50 Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk. Photo: Instagram capture/@GwynethPaltrow

Did Chris Martin cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow with Jennifer Lawrence?

A few months before the separation of the couple, Chris Martin was seen with the actress Jennifer Lawrence. At that time, she participated in the movie “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, for which Coldplay composed a song. However, these were rumors from the paparazzi.