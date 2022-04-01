Coldplay will sing Juan Gabriel’s theme for his presentation at CDMX, which one did you choose?

One of the great bands in the world, returns to Mexican territory to give away one of the greatest shows of all, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Chris Martin and Coldplay.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a long wait to see the best bands on stage again, fans are once again enjoying the big events.

Now, the band of English origin is ready to recolor their greatest hits in the company of their Mexican fans, whom they will see from April 3 to 7 at the majestic Foro Sol in Mexico City.

And it is that their fans are aware of the format that the band uses to leave everyone with their mouths open, as it includes bracelets that emit light during the event, and the occasional tribute to great stars.

The band is ready for the tribute to Juan Gabriel. Photo: IG / coldplay

It is there where the famous band led by Chris Martin prepares a real surprise for the Aztec territory, as it is going to pay tribute to one of the great figures of music in Mexico.

Coldplay sings Juan Gabriel

A few days after the fans welcome the famous band of English origin, it has revealed a real surprise for its fans, and it was revealed in an interview for Image TV.

It was the vocalist of the band, who took a few moments to reveal some secrets they have for the concerts in the Mexican Republic, in which some songs by Juan Gabriel will be performed.

It should be noted that Dakota Johnson’s boyfriend also shared how nervous he is to sing in Spanish and even more so, knowing the musical icon that Juan Gabriel is.

“I’m very nervous to sing in Spanish, so I have to practice each song so much, so some nights it’s not possible,” said Martin during the interview for Imagen TV.

Regarding the career of “Divo de Juárez”, the star born in the United Kingdom, has revealed the true admiration he has for the great Mexican singer and songwriter who passed away in 2016.

Apparently the fame of the interpreter of “Eternal love” has crossed the Mexican borders, so no one has been surprised that the group wants to pay tribute to him.

What is a fact is that the singer has wanted to keep secret what Juan Gabriel’s songs will be sung during his presentations in Mexico City.

And it is that in the words of Martin he assured: “Juan Gabriel is very hard”, he added, making it very clear that they have a true admiration for the Mexican star, who has immortalized his greatest hits.

