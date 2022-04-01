Coldplay will sing Juan Gabriel’s theme for his presentation at CDMX, which one did you choose?

James 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

One of the great bands in the world, returns to Mexican territory to give away one of the greatest shows of all, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Chris Martin and Coldplay.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a long wait to see the best bands on stage again, fans are once again enjoying the big events.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Alain Delon calls for assisted suicide and publishes his farewell

The legendary actor Alain Delon announced that he made a drastic decision to submit to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved