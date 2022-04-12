For several days, Coldplay has been in Mexico to offer a series of concerts as part of their tour entitled ‘Music of the Spheres’ after six years of their last visit to our country.

The group led by Chris Martin has become a trend in each of its shows due to the details they have had towards the public, the most recent was presented this Monday, March 5, 2022.

Coldplay’s emotional gesture to a fan with autism that went viral

During their second performance in Mexico City, the band had an emotional gesture with an autistic boy who went viral a few years ago when he burst into tears from the emotion of seeing Coldplay live.

The emotional meeting took place when Huillo took the stage accompanied by his father to play the piano and sing the song “Different Is Okay”, a song that he himself composed and shared through his YouTube channel.

Chris Martin encouraged the little boy at all times as he seemed nervous despite the warm reception he received from the thousands of fans who gathered at the Foro Sol.

Dakota Johnson surprises Coldplay fans during concert in Mexico City

Last weekend, some followers of the group shared their surprise on social networks when they met Dakota Johnson, partner of Chris Martin, in the vicinity of the building where the first of the four concerts that will take place in the Mexico City.